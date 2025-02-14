Saturday marks a rare chance to support Nottingham Forest as underdogs when they travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon (UK time).

Despite Forest’s clear supremacy over the season so far, Nuno Espirito Santo’s visitors are the outsiders to collect all three points. The big price available on the away team is confusing — and a great opportunity, in our view — when you assess the strengths and weaknesses of these two sides via various metrics.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Fulham 2.25 5/4 +125 The Draw 3.4 12/5 +240 Nottingham Forest 3.5 5/2 +250

Nottingham Forest are six places and 11 points above Fulham in the Premier League standings as they continue their push for a Champions League place. They also head into this game in fantastic form: they are W4-D0-L1 from their last five Premier League games and W8-D1-L1 from their last 10 Premier League games (this second set of figures puts them first in the 10-game form table, three points clear of Liverpool and Arsenal). Last time out in the Premier League, Forest recorded their biggest league triumph since 1991, when they thrashed Brighton & Hove Albion 7-0.

So it is something of a surprise to find that Nottingham Forest are 3.5 (5/2) outsiders to win this game. Fulham are 2.25 (5/4) favourites, while The Draw is 3.4 (12/5). Those odds are the market’s way of saying that Fulham have a 44 percent chance of winning the game, while Forest’s chances of celebrating at the final whistle are just 29 percent.

What justification can there be for Fulham’s clear favouritism? Marco Silva’s hosts may be enjoying a good 2024-25, but, as noted above, they are below Nottingham Forest in the Premier League standings, and have been all season.

Fulham have also won just a third of their home games (W4-D5-L3) this season. Significantly, three of those four wins came against sides currently below them in the table (Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, Leicester City). Their only home victory over a side currently above them in the standings was their 3-1 win vs Newcastle United, back on September 21.

Fulham’s more recent form offers little evidence that they are going to triumph this weekend. They have won only two of their last five Premier League games (W2-D1-L2), and none of their last five (W0-D4-L1) at home.

Best Bet

This game is a great opportunity to support Nottingham Forest at odds that, in our view, are bigger than can be reasonably explained. As the stats above show, the visitors have been better than Fulham over the season as a whole, and head into the game in more convincing form, too.

Fulham’s high home draw rate is worth noting, however, and means that an away win is no given. So if you are looking for a selection in the Match Odds market, Nottingham Forest to win and The Draw are both worth considering.

There are better selections available on this game in our view, as we explain below.

Back Forest on Handicap

Nottingham Forest might be strong enough to win this weekend, but Fulham’s high home draw rate suggests that the hosts may be able to hold out to claim a point.

For that reason, our preference is to focus our attention on the markets that would enable us to have both the draw and the away win on our side.

Nottingham Forest Asian Handicap Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) -0.5 3.4 (12/5) -0.25 2.9 (19/10) 0 2.4 (7/5) +0.25 1.99 (99/100) +0.5 1.73 (8/11) +0.75 1.52 (13/25) +1.0 1.33 (33/100)

One such option is the Asian Handicap market. With an Asian Handicap selection, you award the team of your choosing a handicap (which can be positive or negative) before kick-off. This handicap is then added to the actual scoreline at the end of the game. If your team has won (you calculate this by adding the handicap you chose before the game to the actual scoreline at the end of the game), you have a winning selection.

Best Bet

Nottingham Forest are worth supporting with a small start on the Asian Handicap. As our table above shows, you can back the visitors +0.25 at odds of 1.99.

By backing Nottingham Forest +0.25 Asian Handicap, you will have a winning selection in the event of the game ending all-square or Forest winning (because, in both cases, the scoreline added to the handicap would give you a winning selection.)

In our view, this selection is the best way to take advantage of Forest being underrated, as you will make a profit as long as they avoid defeat.

Top selection – Nottingham Forest +0.25 Asian Handicap (1.99)

Draw No Bet the Smart Alternative

There are a couple of options other than the Asian Handicap that are worth considering on a game where we see little evidence that Fulham will emerge victorious.

Nottingham Forest-Draw in the Double Chance market will also garner interest. With this selection – similar to our Asian Handicap recommendation above – you will make a profit if the game ends in a draw or if Nottingham Forest win. This is currently available at a best price of 1.71.

Nottingham Forest on the Draw No Bet market is also worth considering. This works slightly differently to our Asian Handicap suggestion and Nottingham Forest-Draw in the Double Chance market, because your selection does not win if the game ends in a draw: instead, in the event of the game finishing all-square, your stakes would be refunded. If Nottingham Forest win, then your selection wins. This is available at a best price of 2.48.

Best Bet

If you are looking for bigger odds on a Nottingham Forest win than we have highlighted with our Asian Handicap selection above, Nottingham Forest in the Draw No Bet market would be the right selection for you. The odds-against price looks good value considering that, in our view, Forest arguably ought to be favourites to win on the day.