It says everything about how the season has gone for these two sides that Fulham are clear favourites to win when they host Manchester United at Craven Cottage on Sunday evening (UK time).

The West London outfit are enjoying a successful season by their standards and go into the game in a positive frame of mind thanks to their impressive mid-table position.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Fulham 2.25 5/4 +125 The Draw 3.5 5/2 +250 Manchester United 3.4 12/5 +240

Manchester United are a respectable W2-D1-L1 (at the end of 90 minutes) from their last four games in all competitions, but their Premier League form remains a source of serious concern.

They may have beaten Rangers 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Europa League on Thursday night, but perhaps a better form guide ahead of this game would be their 3-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League last weekend.

For all the general discussions over how United are performing, it is their Premier League form causing the most concern. Every time the team has played well or won, hopes have been raised that the side are finally ready to put together a run of good results. As soon as those hopes are raised, they are dashed by a setback.

Bruno Amorim’s players have lost six of their last nine Premier League games (W1-D2-L6), meaning it is difficult to make a case for them collecting all three points here. Even a draw may be beyond United, given how they have performed in the English top flight in recent weeks.

As our table above shows, Fulham are 2.25 (5/4) to win, with United 3.4 (12/5) and The Draw 3.5 (5/2). Those odds are the market’s way of giving Fulham a 44 percent chance of coming out on top, with United’s chances of doing so a markedly skinnier 29 percent. It is hard to argue with how the market judges United, given the visitors' ongoing problems and lack of a discernible pattern of play, or ability to earn consistently good results.

Best Bet

Despite their midweek win over Rangers, there are no reasons to support the visitors. United’s performance level has been patchy ever since Amorim took over in November, and their recent struggles in the Premier League in particular mean you simply cannot make a case for the Red Devils coming away as winners.

Fulham are difficult to beat at home – their Premier League record at Craven Cottage is W4-D5-L2 this season – but their high draw rate in home fixtures is worth noting. Most of Fulham's home stalemates have occurred recently, too: they are W1-D4-L0 from their last five home fixtures.

Taking all factors into account, Fulham and The Draw would be the selections to consider in the Match Odds market. We would prefer to back The Draw over backing Fulham, because the odds are considerably bigger on the game ending all-square, even though a stalemate is arguably the most likely outcome given how Fulham's home games have generally played out this season.

There are other selections we prefer, however, in order to have both Fulham and the draw on our side.

Fulham the Draw No Bet Pick

An alternative to backing Fulham to win on the Match Odds market would be to support the hosts on the Draw No Bet market instead.

With the Draw No Bet market, the title says it all: if the game ends in a draw, you have a ‘no bet’ (i.e. your stakes are returned). So, by backing Fulham Draw No Bet, your selection will win if Fulham win, and your stakes will be returned if the game ends in a draw. By Backing Manchester United Draw No Bet, your selection will win if Manchester United win, and your stakes will be returned if the game ends in a draw.

Best Bet

The form figures point strongly towards either Fulham winning the game, or the game ending in a draw. Fulham have either won or drawn nine of their 11 home games this season, including each of their last five. Manchester United have won only two of their 10 Premier League away games, which points towards the same outcome (i.e. a home win or a draw).

If you combine Fulham’s home record with United’s away record, 80 percent of all relevant games have ended in a home win or a draw this season. On that basis, we are happy to take the odds available on Fulham Draw No Bet this weekend.

Top selection – Fulham Draw No Bet (1.62)

Over 2.5 Goals Deserves Support

We believe there is a better chance of this being a high-scoring game than the prices currently available in the market would suggest.

Twelve of Fulham’s 22 Premier League games have had Over 2.5 Goals this season, with the same applying to eight of their 11 home games. Fourteen of Manchester United’s 22 away games have featured Over 2.5 Goals, with the same applying to five of their 10 away games.

Number of Goals in the Game Under Over 2.0 3.0 (2/1) 1.38 (3/8) 2.5 2.03 (30/29) 1.85 (17/20) 3.0 1.58 (7/12) 2.37 (26/19) 3.5 1.4 (2/5) 3.2 (11/5)

The combined overall stats for the two teams show that 59 percent of all their games have featured Over 2.5 Goals this season. Looking solely at the relevant home and away games – i.e. Fulham’s home games and Manchester United’s away games – a slightly higher 62 percent of games have featured Over 2.5 Goals.

Best Bet

At the time of writing, Over 2.5 Goals is available at 1.85 (17/20). The stats above would suggest that a price closer to 1.65 (13/2) may be a fairer measure of the likelihood of the game having three or more goals.

With the odds in our favour based on the top-line goal stats in games involving these two sides, we are happy to back Overs.

Top selection – Over 2.5 Goals (1.85)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 25/01/2025