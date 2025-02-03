Fulham are being linked with a move to sign free-agent and former player Willian, and according to GIVEMESPORT sources, he still has good relations with the club after his time at Craven Cottage.

Willian left Olympiacos back in December, terminating his contract, meaning he's available to join a new club for free. As a result of his free-agent status, Willian will be able to join a new side after the transfer window has closed.

Willian is 'Loved' by Marco Silva

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Willian still has good relations with Fulham after his time at Craven Cottage. Silva 'loves' the Brazilian, and with him being a free agent, Fulham could add attacking cover with Reiss Nelson and Harry Wilson picking up injuries.

GIVEMESPORT understands that Fulham have also made checks on AC Milan attacker Samuel Chukwueze to discover his condition and motivation after he was touted around the Premier League. Everton were also offered the player in the past week as they looked to see if there was any interest in the attacker.

GIVEMESPORT sources have also confirmed that Fulham are eyeing a late move to bring in a new right-back before the window slams shut, but we're edging very close to the deadline. It could be a busy end to the window for the Cottagers as they look to get a few deals over the line.