Fulham winger Willian may not be allowed to leave Craven Cottage this summer, with Marco Silva’s side in a strong negotiating position following an update provided to GIVEMESPORT by transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Cottagers are juggling several situations regarding wantaway players in west London at present.

Fulham transfer news – Willian

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Willian has already agreed personal terms with Saudi Pro League outfit Al Shabab, with a contract ready for the winger to sign.

The 34-year-old has already communicated his intentions to leave Craven Cottage with manager Silva, who will be disappointed after the Brazilian re-signed for the club last month.

Willian, who reportedly earned £40,000 per-week last season, is not the only Fulham player angling for a move to Saudi Arabia, with 28-year-old striker Aleksandar Mitrovic desperate to force through a move to Al Hilal.

Fulham are looking for £50m to let the centre-forward leave this summer, but suggestions claim that the Serbia international will look to leave west London, even if a move to Saudi Arabia falls through.

Jones believes that Fulham are in a strong negotiating position on Willian’s future but has described the situation as “a bit of a shambles.”

What has Jones said about Fulham and Willian?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The fact Willian is now doing this rocks Fulham, but they are in a strong position not to negotiate here and see no reason why they should let him leave in a hurry.

“If Willian wanted to keep his options open, he shouldn’t have signed a contract with them. Given his age and quality, it was obvious he would have the potential to move to Saudi Arabia. So, I’m surprised he would commit to something if he was open to joining a Saudi Pro League club all along.

“They already have the Mitrovic situation bubbling in the background as he waits for the Al-Hilal thing to come together, but the fact is Marco Silva himself has turned down the big money offer, so has little to no sympathy over any of this.

“He loves Willian and has been key to his signing - and Willian signed after being assured he would remain as Fulham manager. The whole thing is a bit of a shambles, and it is pretty clear that Fulham’s pre-season preparations have been impacted by it all.

“They have made little impact in the transfer market so far, and so keeping the core of last season’s team has been imperative. I have even heard whispers that Bernd Leno might be targeted before the end of the window, but again, it’s not something Fulham can entertain. They are putting high valuations on all their key assets.”

What next for Fulham?

With talk over potential outgoings rumbling on in the background at Fulham, the club will aim to make some signings as they attempt to replicate last season’s top-half Premier League finish.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Cottagers could make a late dart for Manchester United midfielder Fred in the transfer window.

The MailOnline claims that the Red Devils have rejected a bid from Galatasaray for the Brazilian, with Fulham and Saudi Arabian clubs remaining interested.

Meanwhile, Romano has revealed that Everton and Jamaica winger Demarai Gray has agreed personal terms with Fulham ahead of a potential move to Craven Cottage.

However, the two clubs still need to agree on a transfer fee for the 27-year-old.