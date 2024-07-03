Highlights Ryan Sessegnon is seeking a new club after falling out of favour at Tottenham.

Fulham are unlikely to sign Sessegnon due to his injury history and strong current squad.

Crystal Palace have emerged as a potential fit for Sessegnon, offering a new environment and role.

Ryan Sessegnon is on the free agent scrapheap for the first time in his career after falling out of favour at Tottenham Hotspur under Ange Postecoglou - but one place that is doesn't seem as though he will be moving to is Fulham despite growing up in the youth ranks at Craven Cottage, Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Sessegnon burst onto the scene in west London by scoring 15 goals in one Championship season when he was just 17 - piquing the interests of most teams in the country as a real prodigy. Tottenham took that plunge, but it didn't quite work out for the London-born star with just 57 appearances to his name over five years. He's now looking for another club, and Jones believes one club not in the mix are the Cottagers due to his injury record.

Sessegnon is Training With Crystal Palace

He will be hoping to move to a Premier League club

David Ornstein revealed on Monday that Sessegnon was on Palace's radar, with the star in training ahead of a view to a potential move, but Fulham and Ipswich have also been linked in the past and there is always going to be the notion that the former prodigy could return to Craven Cottage to kickstart his career once again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ryan Sessegnon made his Fulham debut aged 16.

Sessegnon only featured in one game for Tottenham last season, a seven-minute substitute cameo in an FA Cup third round win over Burnley back in January - and with such a small amount of game time behind him, he'll need a huge pre-season before finally garnering minutes once again in the opening months of the campaign.

Jones: Sessegnon Injuries "A Red Flag" for Fulham

The Cottagers don't want to sign him based on his past

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones stated that the Cottagers did discuss Sessegnon's return - but they don't want to make a return purely based on nostalgia, especially due to his injury record and the tough steps taken for him to come back after leaving to 'further' his career. He said:

"Fulham are one of the sides to have considered the idea of re-signing Ryan Sessegnon, but from what I understand, they wanted to clearly define whether it was a case of heart over head in terms of bringing him back and they will not want to make a signing for nostalgic reasons. "His qualities are obvious, but his injury record is obviously a red flag and sometimes players also do find it tough to make that step back to an old club when a big transfer move has not worked out. Palace has emerged as a good fit for him stylistically and if he can make it work, it’s also an environment that is new with no extra outside pressures."

Fulham Have Moved on From Sessegnon

The club have progressed while he has regressed

Fulham have moved on from when they last had to rely on Sessegnon, and Jones' words are correct. The likes of Willian, Harry Wilson, Alex Iwobi and Andreas Pereira can all play out wide and with yet another mid-table finish, it is yet to be seen if Fulham even go in for another top winger to add to the quality that they already have.

Ryan Sessegnon's league career statistics - goals and assists by season Season Goals Assists 2016/17 - Championship (Fulham) 5 3 2017/18 - Championship (Fulham) 16 8 2018/19 - Premier League (Fulham) 2 6 2019/20 - Premier League (Tottenham) 0 0 2020/21 - Bundesliga (Hoffenheim) 2 3

Sessegnon's lack of game time means that he is seriously in need of first-team minutes to get back to the level he was at prior to his injury, and with Fulham's squad being star-studded, he likely wouldn't get the game time he desires at Craven Cottage.

Palace, at least, could give him a role on the left as an out-and-out winger with only Eberechi Eze being able to play on the left-flank and influence a game, with Jeffrey Schlupp now becoming a central midfielder when possible.

