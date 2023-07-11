Fulham’s interest in Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer is ‘definitely one to watch’, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Hamer was a vital cog in Coventry’s push for Premier League football and the club are - understandably - hesitant to let him leave.

Fulham transfer news - Gustavo Hamer

MailOnline reported that the Premier League side are keen to get a deal over the line for one of Coventry’s stand-out stars.

The 26-year-old moved to England from Dutch outfit PEC Zwolle three years ago and has grown into a classy operator in Coventry’s engine room since, hence the interest.

With a reported value of £10m, Leeds United are also monitoring Hamer’s situation according to The Athletic, but Fulham may hold the advantage of being in the Premier League over their competition.

Unfortunately for his Premier League-chasing side, Hamer was taken off in their play-off final against Luton Town, but he did manage to bag the equaliser before picking up an injury.

Hamer’s goal in the final was just one of many examples of how important he has been to their success in the Championship.

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Fulham and Gustavo Hamer?

Sheth claimed that Fulham have concrete interest in the Dutch superstar, though his current employers are keen to keep him on board given how well he has performed for them.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “There’s definitely an interest and I think Fulham will be well aware that he’s entered the final year of his contract. And as much as Coventry City will want him to stay, I’m sure Hamer will want to assess all of his options and if Fulham follow up this interest and formalise it in the form of a bid, then Coventry will have a decision to make, as will Gustavo Hamer, so definitely one to watch there for Fulham.”

What is Coventry City’s stance on Gustavo Hamer?

Seeing as the 25-year-old was one of the club’s stars in their play off final-reaching campaign, alongside marksman Viktor Gyokeres, Coventry will be reluctant to let him go.

Having penned a contract extension in 2022, Hamer is now entering the final year, leaving his future at the club uncertain, especially with a series of clubs circling around his signature.

The little time outstanding on his contract means he will likely be picked up for a low fee, which will be irrespective of his actual ability.

As the transfer window continues throughout the summer, other Premier League clubs and those across Europe may opt in taking a look at the midfielder, which means Fulham should act fast should they believe he would be a good addition to the squad.

What could Gustavo Hamer bring to Fulham?

The Brazil-born midfielder has been lauded as “unbelievable” by former Coventry City goalkeeper Mako Marosi after scoring nine goals, providing 10 assists and creating a highly impressive 16 big chances, per Sofascore.

Bearing in mind he operates from central midfielder, these numbers show his knack of progressive forward and being his side’s creative hub.

According to Fbref, he has also shown he is defensively astute as he recorded 2.8 tackles, 1.48 blocks and 1.3 passes blocker per 90 over the last 365 days.

What Fulham would be getting would be a true all-rounder, but whether these numbers could translate into a higher tier of English football is yet to be seen.