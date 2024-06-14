Highlights Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at UFC 303 has been officially postponed, with Dana White confirming the news overnight.

Now, full details have emerged about why the fight has been scrapped, and it's down to an injury sustained by the Irishman in training.

Although no clarification on the exact injury has been announced, it's deemed not serious.

With rumours and speculation dominating the MMA world since the cancellation of the UFC 303 press conference in Ireland earlier in June, fans have been met with the unsurprising, but disappointing news, that Conor McGregor's long-awaited comeback bout against Michael Chandler has now been postponed due to an injury to the Notorious One.

With the UFC announcing a rearranged card for UFC 303, fans' disappointment has been diluted somewhat, with the new PPV card still looking strong. However, this doesn't change the fact that the three-year wait to watch McGregor has been pushed back once again, with details of his new injury giving an insight into how long fans can expect to wait to see him again.

Conor McGregor is a superstar in his own right, so it was only right that when his comeback fight was announced, he would be having a press conference in his home city, and would be main-eventing a PPV. He was the shot of entertainment and unpredictability that the MMA world had been missing, and fans were beyond excited to see how he would fare in this chapter of his career, giving his long absence away from the Octagon post-leg break.

However, with a comeback seeming too good to be true, fans were left in limbo when the Irishman's hometown press conference was cancelled. It left many wondering if this was the beginning of the end of McGregor's comeback, something that would become true.

Conor McGregor's New Injury

When it happened, the severity of it, and what went down behind the scenes

In newly released information by coveted MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, he has revealed some of the details surrounding the postponement. According to him, the injury in question occurred just a day or two before the press conference was set to take place, but the UFC weren't too worried about the possibility of a fight cancellation, so they decided not to make this information public.

It seems that the UFC has been taken on a rollercoaster regarding their optimism, with many being anxious at first, before promise started to sink back in, which is when they started to promote the fight again. From McGregor's side, he did everything in his power to make this bout possible, but it was the UFC who finally decided the fight could not take place.

There is little information regarding the specifics of the injury. However, the word going around is that it is not deemed a long-term one, with a two-month recovery period being earmarked for the Notorious One.

Helwani, the journalist who has been updating fans every step of the way since the press conference cancellation, has stated that McGregor will try to push for a July date for the Michael Chandler bout, but a likely return would be around August or September.

The New UFC 303 Card

With the UFC 303 card now being main evented by UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, he is re-matching former champion, Jiri Prochazka. With Brian Oretega and Diego Lopes co-main, and Carol Ulberg facing Anthony Smith, the card is still relatively strong, with fans just needing a bit of patience before they can get the highly-anticipated McGregor return.