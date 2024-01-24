Highlights Brock Lesnar is a savvy negotiator, known for playing the UFC and WWE against each other to get the best contract possible.

Lesnar earned an impressive $12 million per year from his WWE contract and received an extra $500,000 for headliner appearances.

Lesnar's UFC contract revealed that after winning the heavyweight championship, he received a base purse of $1,500,000 for fights, with additional bonuses and benefits such as hotel suites, first-class flights, and free tickets.

The details of Brock Lesnar’s UFC contract have recently been leaked. A number of documents have been revealed following an antitrust lawsuit levied against the UFC, which includes details of some of their fighters’ contracts. The likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, CM Punk, and Ronda Rousey have all had details of their agreements with the UFC revealed as part of the investigation into the company.

‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar has always been regarded as a smart businessman when it comes to his contract and was known to play the UFC and WWE off against each other during negotiations to ensure he received the best contract possible for himself. It is believed that Lesnar’s last contract with WWE saw him earn $12 million per year despite working a limited schedule in comparison to other wrestlers in the company. He is also said to have received an extra $500,000 for any headliner appearance.

Brock Lesnar's UFC contract

The financial side and the benefits have also been leaked

It would then come as no surprise to learn of the eye-watering amount of money the former UFC heavyweight champion earned during his time in MMA. According to Bloody Elbow, the unsealed UFC documents reveal that after Lesnar captured the UFC heavyweight championship from Randy Couture at UFC 91 in November 2008, he signed a new contract with the company in July 2009.

The details of this contract show that Lesnar was paid through his company ‘DEATHCLUTCH’ and would receive a purse of $1,500,000 for his bout against Frank Mir at UFC 100, with no win bonus and no cut of the PPV included.

This contract also noted that the former WWE star’s future fights would include, if still champion, a purse of $1,375,000 and a cut of $2 per PPV buy over 700,000 buys. If Lesnar was not the champion, he would receive a reduced purse of $750,000 with no cut of the PPV, but a potential win bonus of $250,000.

As for incidentals, of all the unsealed contracts, Lesnar was the only fighter who had a note about having a hotel suite. The contract included two hotel or motel rooms, with Lesnar’s being a suite if he was the reigning champion, as well as one first-class flight for Brock and two economy flights for his cornermen.

He would also receive $50 per diem for meals, at three meals per day for Brock and his two cornermen, plus 10 free tickets per fight, with the seats to be within 10 rows of the Octagon if he was in the main event.

Brock Lesnar's current status

Brock Lesnar has not been seen in the WWE since his defeat against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023 on the 5th of August, with questions surrounding his future with the company. There were rumours that Brock could make a sensational return to MMA in time for UFC 300, but UFC resident Dana White was quick to squash those reports.

Brock Lesnar's professional MMA record (as of 24/01/24) 9 fights 5 wins 3 losses By knockout 3 2 By submission 1 1 By decision 1 0 No contests 1 All stats taken from Wikipedia

So Lesnar’s next career move is unclear, but one thing for sure is that whatever he decides to do next, he will not come cheap.