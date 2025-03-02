And now we're down to just eight. As is always the case, the FA Cup captured the imagination of the Great British public once again this weekend, with the fifth round playing host to several noteworthy moments. Preston became the only team not in the Premier League to progress to the next round thanks to a 3-0 victory over Scott Parker's Burnley. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace overcame a sickening injury to Jean-Philippe Mateta to defeat Millwall.

Manchester City avoided a potential banana skin, going 1-0 down to Plymouth Argyle – the same team who had knocked out Liverpool in the fourth round – but turned things around to win 3-1. There were also wins for Bournemouth in a game that involved VAR controversy, Aston Villa, Fulham, and Brighton.

With the final fifth-round tie between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town taking place on Monday night, we now know which teams will face off against one another for a place in the semi-finals at Wembley.

FA Cup Full Quarter-Final Draw Home Team Away Team Fulham Crystal Palace Preston North End Aston Villa Bournemouth Manchester City Brighton & Hove Albion Nottingham Forest/Ipswich

Related FA Cup Quarter-Final: Draw Details and Fixture Dates Liverpool and Arsenal have already been knocked out of this year's competition.

Manchester City to Travel to Bournemouth

Championship Preston will host Unai Emery's Aston Villa

Close

With many of the big hitters out of the competition, Manchester City will surely be the favourites to win this season's tournament. However, Pep Guardiola's men will have to overcome the stern test of Bournemouth in the last eight, after being drawn to face the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium. There is also an all-London clash to come as Fulham's reward for knocking out holders Manchester United on penalties sees them receive a home tie against Oliver Glasner's in-form Crystal Palace.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Of the teams left in the FA Cup, only Manchester City, Aston Villa, Preston, Ipswich and Nottingham Forest have ever won it.

Preston North End are the only remaining side in the Championship still in the FA Cup, and they may be dreaming of a trip to the home of English football. In order to do so, they will need their fans in full voice to push them forward when Unai Emery's Aston Villa make the trip to Deepdale.

That leaves Brighton, who were the beneficiaries of an Anthony Gordon red card, who will host either Nottingham Forest or Ipswich Town, with the winners to be decided on Monday night.