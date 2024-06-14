Highlights 'Three Lions', also known as 'Football's Coming Home', was initially released in 1996 ahead of England's home Euros.

The comedy duo of Frank Skinner and David Baddiel wrote the poignant lyrics for a piece of music composed by Ian Broudie.

The catchy anthem has been taken up by different nations but remains a favourite of England fans during major tournaments.

England's appearances at major international tournaments are played out to a similar soundtrack. Between the peaks of rampant optimism, which are invariably followed by bursts of disgruntled resignation, the timeless melody of 'Three Lions' has been a staple of the national team's songbook for the best part of three decades.

The smash hit also known as 'Football's Coming Home' was originally released ahead of the 1996 European Championships hosted by England. There have been countless spin-offs and alterations but the original lineup of artists - fronted by the comedy duo of Frank Skinner and David Baddiel alongside composer Ian Broudie from The Lightning Seeds - produced a track that has enjoyed an unprecedented four different spells at the top of the UK charts.

'Three Lions' knocked The Fugees off the number one spot twice in the year of its release before returning to the summit during the 1998 World Cup. Two decades later, England's run to the World Cup semi-finals thrust the song back into the spotlight. Here's everything you need to know about an iconic anthem that remains on the lips of England fans.

Every Time 'Three Lions (Football's Coming Home)' Topped the UK Charts Week Ending Sales 1st June 1996 110,000 6th July 1996 140,000 20th June 1998 232,075 27th June 1998 150,000 4th July 1998 104,000 19th July 2018 79,779

'Three Lions' is such a catchy tune - and so closely wedded to England's invariably doomed tournament runs - that several nations from beyond British shores have adopted it as their own. The German team that won Euro 96 after defeating England in the semi-finals infamously performed a spirited rendition of the song back on home soil.

Like any good earworm, 'Three Lions' has been stuck in the throats of German fans ever since. Some of the lyrics have been changed to suit the team's international success, but Skinner and Baddiel performed the original version when they were invited onto German TV in 1996. To make up for the ignominy of singing their tournament song to the nation that prevented football from coming home, the comedians insisted upon wearing replicas of the England shirts from the 1966 World Cup final which West Germany lost to the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium.

During Euro 96, Frank Skinner joked that he would write Scotland's World Cup song next, suggesting it be called: 'Three Games' - the number of matches available to teams that are knocked out of international tournaments at the first opportunity. The Scottish FA oddly never took him up on that offer. Below are the full lyrics for the original edition of 'Three Lions' from 1996:

"It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming

"Football's coming home

"It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming

"Football's coming home

"It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming

"Football's coming home

"It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming

"Football's coming home

"Everyone seems to know the score, they've seen it all before

"They just know, they're so sure

"That England's gonna throw it away, gonna blow it away

"But I know they can play, 'cause I remember

"Three lions on a shirt

"Jules Rimet still gleaming

"Thirty years of hurt

"Never stopped me dreaming,

"So many jokes, so many sneers

"But all those "Oh, so near"s wear you down through the years

"But I still see that tackle by Moore and when Lineker scored

"Bobby belting the ball, and Nobby dancing.

"Three lions on a shirt

"Jules Rimet still gleaming

"Thirty years of hurt

"Never stopped me dreaming.

"I know that was then, but it could be again,

"It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming

"Football's coming home

"It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming

"Football's coming home

"It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming

"Football's coming home

"It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming

"Football's coming home."

'Three Lions' has remained lodged in the minds of England fans across multiple generations because the hauntingly beautiful lyrics crafted by Baddiel and Skinner perfectly capture the experience of supporting the national team. The repeated insistence that "football's coming home" - which is a nod to England's self-appointed status as football's inventors - echoes the blind hope which exists, however briefly, before every tournament.

In each verse, Baddiel and Skinner highlight the crushing realism that England are "gonna throw it away" before excitedly returning to the optimism of the chorus. The song references the gleaming Jules Rimet trophy England received after winning the 1966 World Cup and touches upon some rare moments of success for the men's national team.

"But I still see that tackle by Moore and when Lineker scored, "Bobby belting the ball, and Nobby dancing."

Bobby Moore captained England to their only global triumph but gets a mention in the song for his perfectly timed challenge on Brazil's Jairzinho during the 1970 World Cup four years later. Another Bobby from that golden vintage, the Manchester United icon Sir Bobby Charlton, also gets a nod as the song briefly glances back at his thumping strike against Mexico in 1966. Nobby Stiles provided the steel to Charlton's silk for England's world champions and famously loosened up with a jubilant jig after the final victory against West Germany.

Gary Lineker didn't enjoy the same international success as his compatriots but did cement his place in history by winning the 1986 World Cup Golden Boot, a feat only repeated by one Englishman in the subsequent four decades. Later releases of the song have included tips of the hat to other players, which have not been carried across to the terraces. The only major amendment made each year is to the line "30 years of hurt", a reference to the wait for England Men's next international triumph.

So many of the minor details in the song that are part of the modern-day footballing vernacular were introduced by the seminal release. According to composer Ian Broudie: "No one said 'years of hurt' before." Even the title highlighting the three lions on England's badge underscored an aspect of the familiar crest which had not been explicitly pointed out. Now the team is interchangeably known as the Three Lions.

'Three Lions' was not the official song for Euro 1996. Simply Red's offering of 'We're in This Together' was performed at the tournament's opening ceremony. Baddiel and Skinner's instant hit had already shot up to number one in the UK charts by that point, while the official anthem never cracked the domestic top 10 (although it did climb to number eight in the Czech Republic).

Broudie was initially approached by the England FA to write a song for the nation's first men's senior football tournament in 30 years. The lead singer of The Lightning Seeds ignored the offer of having current footballers perform on the track - which was commonplace at the time - opting instead for Baddiel and Skinner, who had risen to fame in the world of football fandom while hosting their light-hearted comedy show, 'Fantasy Football League'. Baddiel described himself and Skinner as "kind of the nation's football fans".

While the public had clearly taken to 'Three Lions', the song exploded after England's dramatic victory over Scotland in the second game of Euro 1996. Paul Gascoigne scored one of the best goals of the tournament as Terry Venables' side defeated their fierce international rivals in front of a heaving Wembley Stadium. Sitting in the royal box on that fateful day, Skinner describes it as "the moment when it went mega".

When Baddiel and Skinner met England's squad for Euro 1996 before recruiting some of the players to make the official music video, the initial reception was mixed, at best. Alan Shearer, who would go on to win the tournament's Golden Boot that year, was not impressed. "Can't we just sign some more footballs?" Skinner remembers the striker glumly asking.

England manager Terry Venables offered a bit of encouragement, calling the tune a "key tapper". That ringing endorsement only convinced some of the lower-profile squad members to go in front of the cameras. A young Robbie Fowler and Nottingham Forest midfielder Steve Stone get plenty of air time, but the rest of the squad would soon embrace the song.

Paul Gascoigne became particularly keen on it. The mercurial midfielder insisted on blasting out the anthem on the coach from the team hotel to Wembley throughout the tournament. When the tape was forgotten ahead of one match, Gascoigne refused to disembark until it was retrieved and played all the way through.

