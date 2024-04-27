Highlights Roman Reigns unexpectedly pulled out of this year's WWE Draft minutes into SmackDown.

Friday night marked the beginning of the 2024 WWE Draft, where superstars from all three of the WWE brands were eligible to be drafted to either Raw or SmackDown. However, former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns pulled out of the draft only minutes into the broadcast of SmackDown after being expected to be one of the first names picked.

The 38-year-old had previously been touted as being eligible for selection, despite reports indicating that he would be taking an indefinite break from action. The storyline explanation for his absence was handled by Reigns' special counsel, Paul Heyman, who told backstage interviewer Kaya Braxton that plans had changed. Heyman admitted that Reigns would not be returning 'for the foreseeable future,' and that his client was stepping away to allow others to take the spotlight.

WWE Draft 2024: Full Night One Picks

Raw landed a major coup by selecting Bron Breakker

Despite the early shakeup in events, the draft did get underway as WWE Chief Content Officer and Hall of Famer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque came out to announce the first round of picks, assisted by current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, who ended Reigns' 1,316-day championship run at WrestleMania 40.

In the first round of picks, SmackDown was given the first allocation, deciding to choose Bianca Belair, with Raw's first pick being Jey Uso. SmackDown then chose Carmelo Hayes from NXT before RAW selected Seth Rollins, finishing up the first round. In the second round, SmackDown elected to keep Randy Orton and bring Nia Jax onto the roster, while Raw managed to snatch Bron Breakker, and hold on to Liv Morgan.

In the next round of picks, SmackDown managed to secure The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga) and LA Knight, and Raw was able to do the same with Ricochet and Sheamus. Finally, in the concluding round of the first half of the draft, SmackDown selected AJ Styles and Andrade, while Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri), and NXT's, Kiana James, will feature on Friday nights.

In a supplemental draft held after SmackDown went off the air, Raw selected five more Superstars. These were Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Ivar, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Meanwhile, SmackDown drafted Cedric Alexander, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, Baron Corbin and The OC as part of the same process. You can check out the full list of draft picks below.

Every Superstar Picked on Night One of the 2024 WWE Draft

Raw

Jey Uso

Seth Rollins

Bron Breakker

Liv Morgan

Ricochet

Sheamus

Alpha Academy

Kiana James

Alba Fyre

Isla Dawn

Ivar

Zoey Stark

Shayna Baszler

SmackDown

Bianca Belair

Carmelo Hayes

Randy Orton

Nia Jax

LA Knight

The Bloodline

AJ Styles

Andrade

Cedric Alexander

Ashante 'Thee' Adonis

Baron Corbin

The OC

In terms of notable moves, there wasn't much action on the first night of the WWE Draft. Breakker's move to Raw and Nia Jax's move to SmackDown are arguably the biggest switches. With that said, it's worth remembering that we are only half done with the selection process and there is sure to be more drama when the WWE Draft continues this Monday on Raw.