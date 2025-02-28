Even though Chris Eubank Jr is fighting Conor Benn in one of the biggest British boxing matches of the year, on the 26th of April at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, the 35-year-old exchanged heated words with Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn in front of reporters at back-to-back press conferences this week.

The Eubank vs Benn fight has been a long time coming as the boxers are continuing a rivalry established by their respective fathers in the 1990s, when Chris Eubank Sr defeated Nigel Benn in the first of two bouts in 1990, before a draw years later. Now, their sons are getting in on it, but they have their own wild backstory, too.

The initial fight, scheduled in 2022, was canceled after Benn twice tested positive for a banned substance. There's bad blood in this promotion, but it's not just between Eubank and Benn, as it's quite clear Eubank and Hearn can't stand one another, either.

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn's professional boxing records (as of 27/02/25) Chris Eubank Jr Conor Benn Fights 37 23 Wins 34 23 Losses 3 0

Full Transcript of Chris Eubank Jr & Eddie Hearn's Wild Argument

