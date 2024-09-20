Cristiano Ronaldo's home nation Portugal is set to honour the goalscorer by releasing a limited-edition €7 coin, which could be worth significantly more than its face value.

The former Manchester United forward's illustrious career has seen him enter the bracket of one of the greatest footballers to ever step foot on the planet. The 39-year-old scored the 900th goal of his career earlier this month, and continues to put up impressive numbers in Saudi Arabia, netting 50 times in 51 appearances last season for Al-Nassr.

Portugal want to celebrate Ronaldo's cultural significance to the Iberian nation, and are thus looking to place a collector's item onto the market. This item is reportedly going to be a 'CR7' coin, which could be worth upwards of approximately £113,000.

'CR7' Coin to Be Released

Could be worth up to £113k

Emerging through Sporting's academy, Ronaldo grew up in Madeira, where he has a museum dedicated to him and his career achievements. Having gone on to establish himself as one of the great players, winning five Ballon D'Ors and four Champions Leagues, the forward also won a European Championship with Portugal, elevating him to godly status within the country.

As a result, Portugal want to commemorate Ronaldo in every way possible, with a '€7' limited-edition coin touted as a potential way to honour him. According to Sportskeeda, via Geo News, the coin will in principle be worth seven Euros, and will be acceptable as a currency across the nation once it's added into the money supply.

However, given the expected sparsity of the item, the coin will likely be sold for significantly larger amounts, with the Mirror reporting that it could fetch upwards of $150,000 (£113,000).

The coin, which will feature Ronaldo's face in the middle of it, with the number seven to the right, will commemorate the ex-Real Madrid man's famous 'CR7' acronym, alluding to his usual initials and shirt number, seven.

Ronaldo has remained reticent about his future in the Portugal national team and whether or not he'll feature under Roberto Martinez at the 20226 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. However, the release of a coin dedicated to him may give him an extra push in regard to representing his country on the biggest stage one final time.

Coin Could Become Cultural Phenomenon

It could be an iconic collector's item

With items as unique and as sparsely released into the world as this coin could be, usually they disperse into society as a cultural phenomenon that people will be clambering over for decades. Depending on the number of the coins in circulation, the Mirror's report suggesting they could be worth £113,000 may even be an estimate on the lower end.

If Ronaldo continues to thrive in the Middle East and play a prominent role for Portugal in another major tournament, his already well-established legacy is only going to grow further, and feed into younger generations who are catching the latter stages of his distinguished career.