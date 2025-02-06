Summary A refreshing personality in football management can uplift fans during tough times.

In the world of football, results can sometimes bring out the worst in people and lead to a rather toxic environment both on and off the pitch. Yet, having a refreshing character in the dugout is an aspect that many clubs overlook when searching for their new managerial recruit.

As a fan, you want someone down-to-earth who resonates with the supporters and understands their expectations. A smiley personality during press conferences can crack a smile on fans' faces, even when times are tough on the pitch.

The majority of people love British humour, and those born into the English game naturally adapt to the subtle sarcasm that entertains everyone. Even foreign managers get swept up in the humour and put on a show for Premier League fans in the dugout and behind the scenes. From Jose Mourinho's hilariously inflated ego to Jurgen Klopp's sharp charisma, we've ranked the most amusing managers to ever grace the touchline in Premier League history.

10 Mick McCarthy

1992-2023

It's fair to say Mick McCarthy became quite the character on the touchline when he stepped into the management realm. The phrase 'away with the fairies' instantly comes to mind when thinking of his demeanour, and combined with his Yorkshire stubbornness, he was quite the humourous figure.

Though not regularly involved in management in recent years, McCarthy's moments continue to bring joy to fans who recall his straight-to-the-point responses in post-match interviews. Even in his most recent job at Blackpool, his personality remained the same, and he delivered a brilliant assessment of his team's awful league form.

9 Sam Allardyce

1991-2023

Most of the time, when you looked at Sam Allardyce, he appeared like a rather miserable English man who you wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of. While there might be some truth to that, he gave football fans plenty of memorable moments to treasure. Adopting the nickname 'Big Sam', it portrayed him as just an ordinary man you might bump into at the pub and moulded him into a beloved figure in the English game.

His most memorable moment came as West Ham manager when he clashed with Swansea's Chico Flores on the touchline. After the defender dramatically went down clutching his face, Allardyce laughed directly at him and successfully attempted to rile up the Spaniard. Allardyce later admitted that his laugh had a tactical edge to it. He said:

"I was thinking if he punches me he might get sent off, and it'll give us a better chance of winning."

8 Alan Pardew

1998-2023

All football fans remember Alan Pardew's iconic dance during the 2016 FA Cup Final. Despite the day ending with a loss for his Crystal Palace team due to a late goal by Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, Pardew's 'dad' moves stole the show. Not many managers would showcase such personality in a high-stakes match at the end of the season.

Alongside his intentionally humourous side, Pardew had moments of madness that were both bizarre and amusing. During his time at Newcastle, he let his emotions get the better of him and headbutted David Meyler of Hull City. This outburst was something never really seen before in the Premier League, as managers were well-drilled at being reserved and professional.

7 Nigel Pearson

1998-2023

The Premier League in the 2000s and 2010s was blessed by middle-aged English managers who delivered some truly incredible moments, even if their managerial success was often limited. Nigel Pearson is another such character who took no nonsense from journalists and showed little regard for what came out of his mouth.

In response to a reporter's question, Pearson threw out any media training he might have had and famously called a journalist an "ostrich". He's also had his fair share of confrontations with supporters, where he let his emotions get the better of him and shouted his intrusive thoughts into the stands.

6 Harry Redknapp

1983-2017

Harry Redknapp possesses one of the most distinctive voices in the Premier League. He was an incredibly liked manager and has since become 'King of the Jungle' on the UK TV show 'I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Here!' We all grew accustomed to hearing Redknapp sing the praises of Croatian midfielder Niko Kranjcar, who the manager signed at nearly every club he managed.

Having been retired for eight years, Redknapp has had the chance to share his stories without the pressure of managing a team. It was clear that every player that played under him adored him, as he was one of the most down-to-earth managers in the game.

5 Arsene Wenger

1984-2018

Known for his long stint at Arsenal, it was inevitable that a manager with such longevity would have to come out of his shell at some point. As he became used to the English game, Arsene Wenger began to embrace the local humour, all while achieving numerous trophies.

He was almost always seen with his trademark long coat, which seemed pretty impractical to everyone but him. There were many times when the camera caught glimpses of the 6'3" Frenchman struggling with the zip that ran from his knees up to his neck. When he wasn't dealing with wardrobe malfunctions, the Arsenal manager still found time for hilarious face-to-face confrontations with other managers like Jose Mourinho.

4 Neil Warnock

1980-2024

When scrolling through social media, you'd find very few football fans who haven't come across a Neil Warnock video. His early days captured a ruthless but entertaining manager who would shout anything at his players to get the best out of them.

As he established his reputation in the top tier of English football, his humourous persona only grew. His most famous moment came during his time at Cardiff when a cameraman wouldn't get out of his face on the touchline. Warnock proceeded to walk up to the lens and make it rather uncomfortable for the person behind the camera.

3 Jurgen Klopp

2001-2024

Love him or hate him, there's no denying that Jurgen Klopp injected a new level of entertainment into the Premier League when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund. His unique personality and those big, bright white teeth were responsible for some memorable expressions in the dugout.

Klopp recognised the need for a fresh managerial style in modern football, and he often stayed away from the typical boring and mundane responses in interviews. He had a knack for humorously correcting reporters' inaccuracies and turning them into light-hearted moments, except, of course, when the topic of a 12:30 kick-off came up.

2 Louis Van Gaal

1991-2022