Under normal circumstances, NFL players are no strangers to big hits. When the worlds of our gridiron heroes and planet Hollywood collide, the results can be nothing short of epic. Over the years, former NFL stars have treated us to a number of classic appearances on the big screen.

Whether in brief cameos or longer roles, they have elicited a wide range of emotions. Above all, though, some of them have really made us laugh—hard. Here are our picks for the 10 funniest film roles played by NFL players. And the nominees are…

10 Carl Weathers teamed up with Adam Sandler to bring us joy in Happy Gilmore

Carl Weathers did not have a long NFL career. In fact, after joining the Oakland Raiders the former linebacker played just seven games between 1970-1971. After retiring in 1974, however, he went on to score some smash hits on the big screen, perhaps most notably alongside action star Sylvester Stallone as boxer Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise.

Walters, however, really struck a comedic chord with his appearance as Derrick "Chubbs" Peterson in the irreverent comedy Happy Gilmore, where he stars alongside comedy legend Adam Sandler. In the movie, Chubbs, a former golf pro, was on his way to being the next Arnold Palmer before losing a hand in a gator attack on the greens.

He becomes the coach of the talented but notoriously hot-headed Happy Gilmore (Sandler), a failed hockey player who can whack the golf ball for miles, but struggles with a one-yard putt. The contrast between the characters makes the result hilarious. “Think of a place that’s really perfect, your own happy place,” Weathers famously tells a fuming Sandler.

Ironically, a more zen Happy accidentally kills Chubbs after a giving his coach a surprise gift that causes him to fall through a window. RIP Chubbs. The 75-year-old Weathers though, is alive and well. He recently played the role of Greef Karga in the hit Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian.

9 Deacon Jones was a big hit in Heaven Can Wait cameo

Facing off against Hall of Famer Deacon Jones was never a laughing matter. In fact, the big mean machine, nicknamed "the Secretary of Defense" is credited with coining the term sacking the quarterback. That about says it all. Despite that serious side, however, Jones left us in stitches, the good kind that is, with his cameo appearance in the critically acclaimed Heaven Can Wait.

The 1978 comedy tells the story of a Los Angeles Rams quarterback who is mistakenly taken to heaven before his time. As a compromise, he is sent back to earth in the body of a multi-millionaire industrialist, Leo Farnsworth. Farnsworth buys the Rams and takes the role of starting QB in order to complete his dream of leading the team to the Super Bowl title.

Among those unhappy with Farnsworth’s nepotism, however, is the character played by Jones. At a team training session, Farnsworth’s personal assistant, who is eager to get rid of his boss, further inflames the situation by reminding Jones’ character of racially insensitive remarks Farnsworth previously made.

As a result, Jones’ character repeatedly sails unblocked into the backfield to flatten his new owner/quarterback, and contritely apologizes each time. "I'm terribly sorry Mr. Farnsworth - this is really embarrassing." I wonder how many of us would love to line up for the defense with our boss as a QB.

8 Classy Dan Marino too good for deal with the devil

Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino made his most memorable onscreen appearance in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, which stars none-other than comedic legend Jim Carrey. His appearance in Little Nicky, however, another film that features Adam Sandler, is also devilishly funny.

The 2000 film plays on the fact that Marino, a 10-time playoff contender, has never won a Super Bowl. A fact that the classy former QB has never shied away from having a bit of self-deprecating fun with. The closest that Marino got to the trophy was a lopsided loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XIX in 1984. He remains the winningest quarterback without a Super Bowl victory.

During his cameo in Little Nicky, Marino is determined to rectify the situation by striking a deal with the devil himself, played by Harvey Keitel. Unfortunately for Dan, who retired from pro football at the age of 39, the deal was rejected because he was just too nice a guy.

To make things even funnier, Dan asks the prince of darkness why Joe Namath was able to strike a similar deal. To which the devil replies that Joe was already heading here anyway. Ah well Dan, better luck next time. And come on now, we saw him play, Broadway Joe got those wings long ago.

7 Lyle Alzado was great at being bad in Ernest Goes to Camp

The late great Lyle Alzado was more of a menace in the 1987 film Ernest Goes to Camp, where he played the part of big bad construction foreman Bronk. Alzado's character is a servant of an evil mining corporation that is ruthless and determined to dislodge the kids and counselors at Native American camp, Kamp Kikakee. At this particular camp, however, lovable goofball Ernest P. Worrell, played by all-time comedic great Jim Varney, works as a caretaker and councilor.

Spurred on by an eager bunch of kids, a pumped-up Ernest marches out to the mining site to confront the owners of the operation regarding their future plans. He runs into Bronk, who delivers a beat down of epic proportions. Come on, though, who beats up Ernest?

All's well that ends well, though. In the end, through a comical turn of events, the kids defeat the powerful miners with hilarious tricks and booby traps. The dopey Ernest gets his revenge later on by knocking Alzado out, ha! How many people can say that?

6 LT nailed perfect delivery with cameo in The Waterboy

Two-time Super Bowl champion Lawrence Taylor is probably best known for his role in gridiron classic Any Given Sunday, where he features as football player Luther Lavay. Another cameo, however, placed LT alongside Adam Sandler in the feel-good classic The Waterboy.

With 142 career sacks, LT sure knows a thing or two about tackling, but even he was impressed by the exploits of fictional sack-machine Bobby Boucher. In the brief cameo, LT asks Bobby to share the secrets of his sack-making magic with his junior football team.

Boucher’s rambling, simplistic uttering, however, leaves the youth group looking on in confused silence. After a thoughtful pause, LT delivers his line with absolutely flawless comedic timing. “Gentlemen, this brings me to my next point. Don’t smoke crack!”

5 Terry Crews combined with Katt Williams to bring house down in Friday After Next

Former NFL linebacker Terry Crews has forged such a successful career in the film industry that many have probably forgotten the six years he spent in the NFL, where he had stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, the San Diego Chargers, the Washington Redskins, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

In recent years, Crews has landed a number of roles in films like The Expendables, Deadpool 2, and White Chicks, the latter of which also featured one of his most hilarious comedic moments singing along to Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles". However, it was his appearance in another comedy, Friday After Next, that is considered to be his breakout performance and one that really had audiences cracking up.

In the film, Crews plays the muscle-bound, recently returned from prison Damon Pearly. Hilarity ensues from Crews’ back and forth interplay with main characters Craig Jones (Ice Cube) and Day-Day (Mike Epps). Not to mention a particularly intense exchange with Money Mike (Katt Williams) for whom he expressed dubious intentions. And of course, who can forget those dance moves.

4 Mike Ditka struck comedy gold with Will Ferrell in Kicking and Screaming

Chicago Bears Hall of Famer, Da Coach, Iron Mike Ditka takes the opportunity to show off the renowned never back-down, tough guy philosophy that made him an icon when he featured alongside comedy king Will Ferrell in 2005 comedy Kicking & Screaming.

In the film, Ferrell plays Phil Weston, a man who becomes a soccer coach, in no small part due to a rivalry with his much more successful father. He enlists the help of Ditka to make his team better. Right on point, Ditka agrees to help and looks to get the troops motivated using his no nonsense approach to coaching.

“I’m a coach that knows about winning, I’m gonna push you guys like you’ve never been pushed before…I eat quitters for breakfast and I spit out their bones!” Ditka tells Ferrell’s soccer team. The only problem is this particular team consists of a bunch of seven and eight-year-old kids, who might have been expecting something a bit more fun.

3 Bubba Smith reached impressive heights as Hightower in Police Academy

For the majority of his nine years in the National Football League, Smith, who was listed at 6'7" and 265 lbs was a commanding and towering presence. He certainly put that to good use once he retired from the league, going on to have a decent career in film and television.

He made close to 40 appearances before his death in 2011. His most notable role, however, was the aptly named Moses Hightower, a part he played over six installments of the classic Police Academy franchise. From the gentle beginnings of a former florist turned academy recruit (and later officer), the soft-spoken, but immensely strong Hightower provided movie lovers with plenty of chuckles over the length of the series.

Hightower memorably ripped out the backseats of a tiny car in order to feel more comfortable during a driving lesson from squad mate Carey Mahoney (Steve Guttenberg) and single-handedly turned over a squad car when officer Laverne Hooks (Marion Ramsey) was insulted by officer Chad Copeland (Scott Thomson). Mind you Copeland was hiding inside the vehicle at the time.

2 OJ's detective Nordberg left us in stiches

Long before his well-publicized fall from grace, former running back OJ Simpson was known for treating audiences to fits of irrepressible laughter with his portrayal of the calamity-prone detective Fred Nordberg in the Naked Gun film franchise.

Simpson, who featured alongside the undisputed king of the parody film genre Leslie Nielsen, reprised the role for the three movies of the series, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear, and Naked Gun 33+1⁄3: The Final Insult. The series, which is considered a cult classic, is widely considered to be among the best of all time within the genre.

In one of his most memorable scenes, the injury prone Nordberg kicks in a door, with the aim of bringing some drug dealers to justice. He is, however, unfortunately greeted with a hail of gunfire. The barrage, however, did much less damage to the clumsy detective than his subsequent stumble onto every single hazardous object in the room.

1 Alex Carras' Mongo was magnificent

Multi-talented Pro Football Hall of Famer Alex Karras can be considered one of the early pioneers when it comes to NFL players going for second careers in the film industry. Karras played for the Detroit Lions between 1958 and 1970 and eventually went on to stints as a sportscaster and professional wrestler, in addition to making his mark on the big screen.

In his most iconic comedic role, Karras played the role of muscle-bound giant Mongo, in Blazing Saddles. A scourge of the wild west frontier, Mongo’s outlandish actions include being so tough that he rides a bull, instead of horse. He also punches out a horse, whose owner had the temerity to tell him where to ‘park’ his bull.

He later forms a strong bond with cunning railroad worker Bart (Cleavon Little) who has become the first black sheriff of Rock Ridge, a Southern town steeped in racial hostility. The Mel Brooks directed Blazing Saddles would have little chance of being made today, but is considered by many to be a postmodernist, satirical masterpiece and the comedic but thoughtful edge provided by Karras is part of the reason.

