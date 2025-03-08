Academic research has calculated that the average adult laughs only 15 times a day, whereas youngsters are more likely to let out a giggle 400 times a day. Manchester United's Roy Keane would be the first to tell you how football shouldn't contribute to any of these statistics, but supporters can't help but treat the sport as a spectacle rather than a mere 90 minutes.

Granted, you don't regularly sit down and watch a match for the humour, more for the excitement and unpredictability. However, over the years, our screens have been blessed with some of the most unprofessional footballers - the jokers of the pack. There shouldn't be a taboo around having a smile on your face out on the pitch or plugging at the opposition to get a reaction. That's what football is all about.

Marseille striker Neal Maupay has taken the clown status to the extreme, using social media to get under the skin of millions of supporters around the world. How does he compare to the god-complex character of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, whose ego is so big, it's funny? We've looked around for the players who, without fail, have made us chuckle and counted down the 10 funniest players in football history.

Ranking factors

On-pitch antics - whether the player uses their humour on the field of play

Off-pitch personality - how the player's character acts in interviews and on social media

Wind-up - how easily the opposition are annoyed by the player's actions

10 George Best

Northern Ireland

Throwing back the years to the 1968 Ballon d'Or winner, George Best, was the easiest thing to do when searching for witty one-liners and unmatched charm. His incredible talent on the football pitch made supporters fall in love with him already, but his iconic personality away from the field topped everything off.

His life became packed with empty bottles of alcohol and the newest vehicles on the market. He was a bog-standard Northern Irish man who adored being able to spend money aimlessly. Best's teammates love sharing stories about his playing days, and it seemed like there wasn't a dull moment when he was around. The winger was a laughingstock himself, and full well knew it as well. He said:

"I spent a lot of money on booze, birds, and fast cars. The rest I just squandered.”

9 Bruce Grobbelaar

Zimbabwe

You would only have to stick on the highlights of the 1984 European Cup final to see what comedic antics Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar got up to in his heyday. After a 1-1 stalemate in normal time, a penalty shootout beckoned and all eyes were on Grobbelaar. Being a few minutes away from clinching continental silverware, there wasn't any real room for unprofessionalism during the spot-kicks.

The Zimbabwean took matters into his own hands and famously wobbled his legs like spaghetti to put the AS Roma players off. A daft idea on paper, it ended up being a successful one, with the Reds going on to win the spot-kicks and their fourth European Cup in seven years. Aside from his unique tactics in Rome, he was a much-loved figure in England and had a habit of swinging on the crossbar during games, much to the amusement of the Anfield crowd.

8 Paul Gascoigne

England

Paul Gascoigne, more commonly known as 'Gazza', possessed one of the most refreshing personalities in football. Growing up in the North West, he had perfected the craft of English humour by the time he became an athlete and took this charisma into the professional game. During his Tottenham days, Gascoigne even went to the extent of bringing an ostrich to training to prove he wasn't a boring bloke.

Supporters didn't really care about his bizarre actions off the pitch because he was a player who consistently delivered when on it. An unstoppable free-kick in an FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal sent Tottenham on their way to clinching their most recent FA Cup victory in 1991. Despite being taken off injured in the final, Gascoigne was said to be in high spirits by doctors and masked his pain with his irrepressible persona.

7 Mario Balotelli

Italy

'Why Always Me?' - an iconic celebration from the 2011 Manchester Derby. Mario Balotelli's knack for criticism allowed him to be creative in his time in England, using his undershirt to display an arrogant, but true, statement in response. The whole situation was made that bit funnier when it came out that the Italian set off fireworks in his own bathroom just days before the game.

He was a player who split opinions among teammates, staff and fans, but nothing stopped him from becoming the Premier League's troublemaker at the time. Balotelli was caught at the training ground partaking in a harmless prank, a harmless prank which involved throwing darts at the youth players 'because he was bored'. No one was safe around the striker, and his jokey behaviour became viral when he was captured struggling to put a bib on in a warm-up.

6 Jimmy Bullard

England

Jimmy Bullard defined the perfect British footballer. A midfielder that would leave everything out on the pitch, but never lose that cheeky-chappy side to his character. Being an Essex lad growing up, he became a warming presence in any club he walked into and was much loved by his teammates.

Most famously, his finger-wagging celebration against Manchester City stole the headlines. A witty Bullard took the opportunity to mimic Hull City manager, Phil Brown, after his team-talk, a year prior, saw the players sitting around the centre-circle at half-time - a humbling feeling. His boss saw the funny side of the celebration and even applauded the midfielder's jibe from the sidelines.

5 Thomas Muller

Germany

Being a one-club man at Bayern Munich, Bundesliga fans have become used to the dry, amicable aura that Thomas Muller possesses on and off the pitch. He's a player who never takes himself too seriously, often making self-deprecating jokes to show he's in touch with the real world, with many footballers these days putting themselves on a pedestal of greatness.

His funniest moment came in an interview after Bayern's 8-2 thrashing of Champions League rivals Barcelona. In an attempt to express Robert Lewandowski's unbelievable ability to hit the back of the net, Muller turned the striker's name to 'Robert LewandGOALski'. When the journalist didn't offer much of a reaction, the German repeated his joke, and it became a hilarious meme on digital platforms.

4 Neal Maupay

France

Having an opinion on Neal Maupay really depends on what team you support. During his time in the Premier League, he's become what fans call a 'wind-up merchant', a player who finds the perfect way to agitate supporters in the stadium, and online. The last few seasons have seen the Frenchman take shots at both the England national team and Everton, with his tweets attracting a whole load of attention on social media.

He's not been afraid to continue his playful demeanour in person though, and James Maddison felt the full force of Maupay's antics in a game between Tottenham and Brentford in January 2024. After putting his side ahead, the Bees' striker celebrated by copying Maddison's darts celebration. However, making a joke like that in the 15th minute was always going to be risky and the Spurs team got the last laugh when they turned the game around, rubbing it into Maupay's face in the process.

3 Peter Crouch

England

Standing at 6ft 7', Peter Crouch was always going to be the centre of attention. Instead of letting the constant recognition get to him, Crouch used it to his advantage and became one of the most likeable players of his generation. His lightheartedness was personified when he adopted his famous 'robot' celebration, the name in quotation marks, for obvious reasons. A two-metre, lanky striker mimicking a robot was never going to be the smoothest of dance moves.

Crouch, a member of the Premier League's 100 club, came across in interviews as a normal, down-to-earth footballer - an asset that many supporters thoroughly admired. He regularly caused a scene on Twitter with his crude, but hysterical replies. Many fans point to his most iconic moment on TV when he admitted that he would have been a 'virgin' if he didn't get into football.

2 Jamie Vardy

England

Neal Maupay wasn't the first wind-up merchant to grace the Premier League, and he essentially followed in the footsteps of Leicester City's Jamie Vardy. The Premier League winner's journey from non-league football has allowed him to experience all kinds of dressing rooms within the game, and, despite being on the big bucks now, Vardy was never going to lose that entertaining side of his personality.

With a decent amount of silverware to his name, he held quite a few bragging rights over other players, and clubs for that matter, using his prestige to his advantage. In both matches against Tottenham in the 2024/25 season, Vardy riled up the opposition supporters when he pointed to the Premier League badge and held up one finger. A popular dig at the north London club who haven't won a major trophy in nearly 30 years.

1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sweden