Brazilian legend Ronaldo has voiced his anger on social media after Real Valladolid had a goal controversially disallowed against Sevilla on Sunday.

Valladolid - 17th in La Liga, one point above the relegation zone - thought they’d taken the lead at the end of the first half when Sergio Escudero found the net with a 30-yard strike.

However, the goal was ruled out by referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias, who blew the half-time whistle as the ball was struck.

Valladolid’s players and coaching staff were incensed by the decision.

Sevilla went on to win the match, which was hosted at the Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla, 3-0 thanks to second-half goals from Rafa Mir, Papu Gomez, and Jesus Corona.

Video: La Liga ref controversially denies Real Valladolid goal

Watch the incident, which has been described online as the ‘biggest robbery ever seen in football’ here:

It looks a shocking call, doesn’t it?

Surely the ref should have waited for the outcome of Escudero’s long-range strike before blowing the half-time whistle?

He did raise his hand as the ball was rolling to Valladolid’s No.18, but the whistle was blown after the ball had been hit.

Referee disallows Real Valladolid goal

What has Ronaldo tweeted?

Ronaldo, Real Valladolid’s president, took to Twitter after the match to complain about the decision.

The icon tweeted: “INADMISSIBLE what happened today in Zorrilla!

“Until now we had been silent trying to vindicate our dissatisfaction through official means, meetings and petitions, avoiding making a public exposure. But enough already! This is professional football and we demand explanations.

“Mistakes of these dimensions can change an entire season.

“But let one thing be clear: we will fight EVERYTHING and EVERYONE because we are Real Valladolid.

“Our team, our fans and our city have given everything and no one is going to take it from us.”

Ronaldo's tweet

Will Real Valladolid be relegated from La Liga?

Sunday’s result means relegation-threatened Valladolid have now lost four consecutive La Liga matches.

In order to retain their top-flight status, they will need to start picking up points again as soon as possible.

They end their campaign with games against Cadiz (A), newly-crowned champions Barcelona (H), Almeria (A), and Getafe (H).