With his chance at redemption against Oleksandr Usyk just a few short days away, Tyson Fury faces having to make a major change to his current appearance before stepping into the ring. 'The Gypsy King' suffered his sole career defeat when the pair met back in May and has his sights set on evening the score at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Usyk took a close split decision victory on the judges' scorecards in that fight - although Fury was lucky not to be stopped in the ninth-round of the contest. The result saw the Ukrainian become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years. Only three of the four major world heavyweight titles will be on the line this weekend (WBA, WBC and WBO), but the winner will still be widely considered as the division's best.

Before Fury can make his bid for glory, though, he is going to have to drastically alter his appearance - and it's not something he's thrilled about.

Tyson Fury Will be Required to Shave Off his Trademark Beard Before Facing Usyk

The Brit competed clean-shaven in the first fight

While speaking to members of the media at the start of fight week, Fury revealed that he has gone into 'Beast Mode' ahead of the rematch. Sacrifices made by the 36-year-old include not speaking to his wife, Paris, for three months. He's also adopted a rugged new look, having refused to shave his beard while preparing for the fight.

"I haven't shaved anything from the eyeballs down," insisted Fury. However, in order to avoid a significant punishment, he'll need to change that stance before Saturday evening.

Tyson Fury's professional boxing record (as of 18/12/24) 36 fights 34 wins 1 loss By knockout 24 0 By decision 10 1 Draws 1

Per the Daily Mail, regulators for the Usyk vs Fury rematch require that 'fighters' jawlines must be clearly visible' during bouts for safety and officiating reasons. Although Fury seemingly had no problem with being clean-shaven for the first fight, he has vowed not to shave his beard until after Saturday night's fight.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury has competed in three rematches so far in his career. He's won them all by stoppage.

Given the substantial nature of his current beard, it seems highly unlikely that he will be allowed to fight without trimming it down substantially. Should he not comply, officials have the option of hitting the Morecambe man with a ban - or even stopping him from fighting altogether.

Fury is expected to earn as much as £100 million for his efforts on Saturday. On the basis that he refused to give up £10 million by further delaying the first fight with Usyk when he got injured in sparring, it seems likely that Tyson's team will convince him to at least trim his mighty beard before one of the biggest rematches in heavyweight history.