Tyson Fury is working hard ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk next month, and he has been showing off the results of his efforts so far.

'The Gypsy King' fell to the first defeat of his professional career against the Ukrainian in May, but he will have the opportunity to exact his revenge on the 21st of December when they run it back in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury has told his fans to expect a more aggressive approach to the rematch, after admitting he 'got it wrong' in his preparations for the first fight earlier this year.

Tyson Fury's professional boxing record (as of 25/11/24) 36 fights 34 wins 1 loss By knockout 24 0 By decision 10 1 Draws 1

"I’ve always been a bad man my whole life, and I’m still one today at nearly 40 years old; a few years off 40, but I like to say that," Fury told TNT Sport.

"I’m going to go in there with ‘destroy mode’. Last time I went to box him, I was being cautious. I boxed the head right off him. Let’s talk facts. Anyone can get caught, as we’ve seen in a lot of these heavyweight fights. But this time I’m not going for a points decision. I’m going to knock a m**********r out.

"For the first time in years, I’m going in there as a challenger, not a champion. And I believe that I’m better as a challenger, always, because I’ve got that goal of achieving something and it’s giving me a fire underneath."

Fury's never been afraid to make big predictions before his fights, but recent images taken from his camp for the Usyk bout suggests that he's taking his shot at redemption very seriously.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury has won every rematch he has ever had in his career by stoppage.

Tyson Fury Looks in Some of the Best Shape of his Career Ahead of Usyk Rematch

'The Gypsy King' aims to bounce back from May defeat

Fury has enlisted the help of Kevin Lerena, the current WBC Bridgerweight champion, as a sparring partner for the contest. A picture was posted by Lerena of the pair, with Fury looking in impressive shape by his usual standards, with a bulkier upper body and the noticeable absence of a gut.

Alongside the striking image, Lerena wrote: "Life in the camp is buzzing. Only a month left until the heavyweight championship fight. The energy in the gym is electrifying. The preparation matches the determination, desire, and will to succeed. We’re working hard during training."

A southpaw with a similar stature to Usyk, Lerena is the ideal style of fighter for Fury to work with as he bids to reverse his split decision defeat from earlier this year. This wouldn't be the first time that the Morecambe man has packed on weight for a rematch, either.

After drawing with Deontay Wilder in 2018, Fury packed on 17lbs for their 2020 sequel and blasted out 'The Bronze Bomber' in seven rounds. And 'The Gypsy King' is hoping that a similar approach can work against the dangerous Usyk.

Fury's coach, Andy Lee, has claimed that his fighter was unable to do any proper sparring ahead of his last outing with Usyk, after sustaining a cut above his right eye before their initial planned meeting. From the looks of the photos coming out of Fury's camp, that won't be an issue this time around.

The 36-year-old even shared a defiant message on social media while topless, where he vowed to even the score with Usyk. He declared: "Four weeks to go to the biggest fight of the year. The biggest fight in boxing. Me and Usyk, and I’m coming in hot. I’m coming in hot! Get up, can’t wait. December 21... the belts are gonna be mine again! Get up!"