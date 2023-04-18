It has been confirmed by Eddie Hearn, the British boxing promoter, that the Middle East have set their sights on staging two of the biggest heavyweight fights in recent history on the same night in December.

The proposed fights are Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder in a mega deal that he believes could be worth “up to $400 million” in fighter purses if it gets made.

Hearn has been promoting boxing events for over a decade and has worked with some of the biggest names in the sport, including Joshua, Wilder, and Fury. He has been vocal about his desire to bring these two blockbuster fights to fruition and believes that the time is right to make it happen.

Boxing fans took to Twitter to give their verdicts, with one writing: “More chance of me becoming British heavyweight champion.”

Another user said, “No way in hell Wilder fights on Fury undercard.”

Fury vs Usyk

The potential matchup between Fury and Usyk has been a topic of discussion among boxing fans for some time now.

Fury, who is the current WBC heavyweight champion, has worked relentlessly in recent years, culminating in his victory over Wilder in February 2020. Usyk, on the other hand, has made a name for himself as one of the best cruiserweights in history and is currently the WBO heavyweight champion after his win over Joshua in September 2021.

Hearn believes that the Fury vs Usyk matchup would be a huge draw for boxing fans, with both fighters being at the top of their game. The fight would also have huge implications for the heavyweight division, with the winner potentially setting themselves up for a unification bout against Joshua or Wilder.

Joshua vs Wilder

As for the potential Joshua vs Wilder matchup, Hearn has been working to make this fight happen for years.

The two fighters have been on a collision course for some time now, with both previously holding world titles and being considered among the best in the division. Hearn still believes that a fight between the two would be a true spectacle, even without belts.

The potential for both fights to happen on the same night would be an indubitable showcase. Hearn has stated that he wants to stage the fights in the UK, with a venue still to be determined, but that is looking very unrealistic, with all the money mainly being in the Middle East. The proposed date for the event is the 10th of December.

While the logistics of staging two fights of this magnitude on the same night are certainly daunting, Hearn believes that it can be done. He has a proven track record of putting on successful boxing events and believes that this would be no different.

The potential for two of the biggest heavyweight fights in recent history to happen on the same night is an exciting prospect for boxing fans.