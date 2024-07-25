Highlights Commissioner Garber on the U.S. Open Cup: The tournament needs to get better.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Packed in a press conference room between the locker rooms and entrance to the playing field, with the faint thud of pregame music ahead of the 2024 MLS All-Star Game, MLS commissioner Don Garber took questions from the media on the past, present and future of MLS.

Nearing his 25th anniversary as commissioner of the league, Garber reflected on where the league has come and where it’s going. He weighed in on potential further expansion, collaboration with Liga MX, potential roster rule changes, as well as the league’s controversial stance on the U.S. Open Cup.

“This is my 25th MLS All-Star Game,” Garber said. “When I started this journey many, many years ago, I never thought the league would be where it is today. It speaks to the resilience of the sport in this country. We went through lots of challenges in the early years … throughout it all, MLS has been able to build from strength to strength.”

The Future of MLS in the U.S. Open Cup

This winter, MLS stunned the American soccer landscape by requesting to replace its first teams with their second teams for the 2024 U.S. Open Cup, the nation’s oldest soccer knockout competition.

U.S. Soccer rejected that proposal and, after fierce blowback from fans and continued discussions with the federation, eventually landed on a compromise in which eight MLS first teams would participate in the tournament with the rest of the league’s entrants being their second teams.

Fan discontent has not died down and, with the tournament now in the semifinal stage with three MLS teams among the four remaining teams, the league does not regret its controversial decision.

“I understand it was an unpopular decision we made,” Garber said. “... The calendar is the single-biggest issue leagues and players’ associations have to manage. We had to make some decisions and make some priorities.”

Garber cited the league considering player safety and calendar congestion, though the league has made recent moves that have only added to an already busy season.

In 2023, MLS expanded its playoffs to nine teams in each conference as well as making Round One a best-of-three format, instead of the single-game knockout format used for the rest of the postseason. MLS also expanded the Leagues Cup, an annual competition featuring all MLS and Liga MX clubs and during which both leagues pause their regular domestic schedule for a full month in order to hold the Leagues Cup tournament.

“We are in regular discussions with U.S. Soccer and we are committed, if we can get this right, to have MLS teams participate,” Garber said. “We have to do it in a way that’s manageable, thoughtful and strategic for our league as well as all the other participants.”

Supporters groups around MLS have announced they will be boycotting the Leagues Cup, citing their support of the Open Cup. The first edition of the U.S. Open Cup was played in 1914. The single-elimination tournament sees amateur and professional clubs alike compete, as is tradition across the soccer world.

No lower-division team has won the tournament since the Rochester Raging Rhinos in 1999, while only two non-MLS teams made the final this century (2008 Charleston Battery, 2022 Sacramento Republic).

“We’re not quite sure how we’re going to manage it going forward,” Garber said. “... I love the legacy [of the Open Cup], but the tournament needs to get better. We’re not quite sure collectively what we need to do to achieve that.”

Indianapolis Eyes MLS Expansion

League open to adding teams after San Diego in '25

San Diego FC joins MLS as the 30th club in a few months and, with it, the “end of expansion for a period of time,” Garber said.

That came with a big caveat, though. Indianapolis is pushing for a team and that city's mayor Joe Hogsett told reporters the city could apply for an MLS expansion team as early as the end of this year.

“There isn’t a specific plan to expand, but many of you may have seen the mayor of Indianapolis here over the last couple of days,” Garber said. “If there’s a good market to expand in, I think like any league, we would strongly consider expanding beyond 30 teams."

Experienced soccer executive Tom Glick is leading a group of investors in the process of bringing MLS to Indianapolis. Glick previously worked on Charlotte FC’s successful expansion bid.

“The folks at the state and other people around the city are very bullish about an MLS team in Indianapolis,” Garber said. “But we've done this a lot. We've expanded about 20 teams in the last 25 years, so we understand how to manage this process. We love the city, we love the support from city leaders and the state. We think there's an interesting ownership dynamic. We like the location they're talking about with a stadium. We'll continue to work with them and see how it plays out.”

"I think so far they are doing everything right,” Garber added. “They are following the playbook ... we're very much in the beginning of the process."

MLS Expansion Since 2015 2015 New York City FC 2015 Orlando City SC 2017 Atlanta United FC 2017 Minnesota United FC 2018 Los Angeles Football Club 2019 FC Cincinnati 2020 Inter Miami CF 2020 Nashville SC 2021 Austin FC 2022 Charlotte FC 2023 St. Louis City SC 2025 San Diego FC

Garber on Player Spending in MLS

On Wednesday, all MLS owners were in Columbus for meetings, as well as the league’s subcommittees and many chief soccer officers. A big topic of conversation is the continued dialogue on how to modify roster rules to allow for increased spending.

With Lionel Messi’s arrival boosting viewership and the urgency to capitalize on the 2026 World Cup coming to North America, the league wants to increase spending to raise the level of quality, but it continues to be cautious in its approach.

“Major League Soccer is going to continue to be thoughtful [about spending],” Garber said.

“We think we’re smart about how we think about our rosters, analyzing our spending to be thoughtful and efficient about our spending,” Garber said. “… When you look at the rest of the world, there is an enormous amount of instability in international football. There are Premier League teams that are for sale and have all sorts of debt issues because their spending isn’t in relation to their revenues.”

MLS owners disagree among themselves on just how drastically to change rules regarding increased spending. This summer, the league passed a rule change that increased flexibility in spending more on both designated players and U-22 initiative signings, but it’s not the type of transformative change that some owners are calling for.

“The world is changing,” Garber said. “The eyes of the world are turning to this part of the world more and more… we’ve got to find a way to continue to be competitive.”