With the league's spring meetings set to take place this coming week in Nashville, one topic expected to come up will be future host cities for the NFL Draft. Next year's draft is already set to take place in Green Bay, with the iconic Lambeau Field playing host to the event.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the NFL could decide upon the host cities of the 2026 and 2027 drafts by the end of their spring meetings, which run from May 20-22. He added that two cities in the running to host the coming drafts will be Denver and Pittsburgh. Charlotte has also expressed interest in hosting a draft, but has not submitted a formal bid.

Traditionally, the NFL used to host their drafts from the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Since 2015, they have moved the draft to different host cities around the country and the move has proven to be a resounding success. The draft is one of the league's biggest offseason dates on the calendar, and cities are eager to host it.

Cities Bid to Host NFL Drafts, Much Like Super Bowls

The last NFL Draft held in New York City was back in 2014

The NFL moved the draft out of Radio City Music Hall in 2015, holding the draft from the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago. After returning to Chicago in 2016, the league then began moving the draft around the country. Cities have gotten very creative in where they host the draft.

For example, Philadelphia hosted the 2017 draft from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, while Nashville hosted the 2019 event right in the heart of downtown Nashville on Lower Broadway.

NFL Draft Host Cities and Venues Since 2015 Year City Venue 2015 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre 2016 Chicago IL Auditorium Theatre 2017 Philaelphia, PA Philadelphia Museum of Art 2018 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium 2019 Nashville, TN Draft Main Stage on Lower Broadway 2020 N/A Held Virtually 2021 Cleveland, OH North Coast Harbor 2022 Paradise, NV Caesars Forum 2023 Kansas City, MO Union Stadium 2024 Detroit, MI Campus Martius Park

If in fact, Denver and Pittsburgh do end up hosting the 2026 and 2027 drafts, it will be interesting to see which venues those cities pick. There is certainly no shortage of suitable venues in either city, with Denver offering views of the Rocky Mountains and Pittsburgh offering suitable venues right along the river.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: New York City has hosted the draft the most times of any city (57). Following NYC are Philadelphia (12), and Chicago (10).

Charlotte is also eager to throw their bid in at some point, with Charlotte Sports Foundation spokesperson Miller Yoho confirming the city's interest in hosting a draft.

Our local organizing committee is excited about the prospect of holding the event in Charlotte and is continuing to evaluate potential locations and opportunities for the future.

