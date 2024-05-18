Highlights

  • The NFL could announce host cities for the 2026 & 2027 drafts at their spring meetings this week.
  • Since 2015, the NFL Draft has moved from New York to different cities around the country.
  • Denver and Pittsburgh are in the running to host in 2026 and 2027, with Charlotte interested in a future bid.

With the league's spring meetings set to take place this coming week in Nashville, one topic expected to come up will be future host cities for the NFL Draft. Next year's draft is already set to take place in Green Bay, with the iconic Lambeau Field playing host to the event.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the NFL could decide upon the host cities of the 2026 and 2027 drafts by the end of their spring meetings, which run from May 20-22. He added that two cities in the running to host the coming drafts will be Denver and Pittsburgh. Charlotte has also expressed interest in hosting a draft, but has not submitted a formal bid.

Host cities for 2026 and ‘27 NFL Draft could be announced this week at spring meetings. Denver and Pittsburgh in the running. Charlotte still interested in hosting a future draft, but did not submit a formal bid for this round.

— Joe Person (@josephperson) May 17, 2024

Traditionally, the NFL used to host their drafts from the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Since 2015, they have moved the draft to different host cities around the country and the move has proven to be a resounding success. The draft is one of the league's biggest offseason dates on the calendar, and cities are eager to host it.

NFL 2025 Mock Draft
Related
Way Too Early 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Expect Colorado to be Well-Represented
The 2024 NFL Draft just ended, so why wouldn't we dive into 2025?

Cities Bid to Host NFL Drafts, Much Like Super Bowls

The last NFL Draft held in New York City was back in 2014

Caleb Williams NFL Draft
Credit: Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports

The NFL moved the draft out of Radio City Music Hall in 2015, holding the draft from the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago. After returning to Chicago in 2016, the league then began moving the draft around the country. Cities have gotten very creative in where they host the draft.

For example, Philadelphia hosted the 2017 draft from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, while Nashville hosted the 2019 event right in the heart of downtown Nashville on Lower Broadway.

NFL Draft Host Cities and Venues Since 2015

Year

City

Venue

2015

Chicago, IL

Auditorium Theatre

2016

Chicago IL

Auditorium Theatre

2017

Philaelphia, PA

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2018

Arlington, TX

AT&T Stadium

2019

Nashville, TN

Draft Main Stage on Lower Broadway

2020

N/A

Held Virtually

2021

Cleveland, OH

North Coast Harbor

2022

Paradise, NV

Caesars Forum

2023

Kansas City, MO

Union Stadium

2024

Detroit, MI

Campus Martius Park

If in fact, Denver and Pittsburgh do end up hosting the 2026 and 2027 drafts, it will be interesting to see which venues those cities pick. There is certainly no shortage of suitable venues in either city, with Denver offering views of the Rocky Mountains and Pittsburgh offering suitable venues right along the river.

Charlotte is also eager to throw their bid in at some point, with Charlotte Sports Foundation spokesperson Miller Yoho confirming the city's interest in hosting a draft.

Our local organizing committee is excited about the prospect of holding the event in Charlotte and is continuing to evaluate potential locations and opportunities for the future.

What city would you like to see host a future NFL Draft?

Source: Joe Person, The Athletic

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 NFL Draft Class
Related
Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 NFL Draft: Best Pick, Worst Pick, Biggest Steal
Detailing the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2024 rookie class after one of the best offseasons in the NFL.