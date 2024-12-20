Tottenham Hotspur star Archie Gray continues to receive plaudits over his performances for the Lilywhites - with journalist Henry Winter the latest to get in on the act, after yet another superb performance in the 4-3 win over Manchester United on Thursday evening.

Gray has become a makeshift centre-back for Tottenham in recent weeks with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies all out of action - and at the age of 18, given that he is a natural midfielder, you'd think the youngster would suffer some difficulties in terms of adaptability to the Premier League. But he's been one of Tottenham's most dependable players even when out of position - and that has led Winter to give him full marks.

Winter: Gray Mentality 'Elite', 'Brilliant' Tottenham Signing

The youngster continues to marvel even out of position

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), esteemed journalist Winter was full of praise for Gray over his recent Tottenham performances - labelling the youngster as 'elite' and a 'brilliant signing' from Ange Postecoglou. He wrote:

"Archie Gray is 18. He’s playing centre-back very capably. He’s good at full-back. He’s best in central midfield. Whichever position, he takes responsibility. Elite mentality. Brilliant signing by #THFC. And he’ll get better and better. He’s only 18."

The win over the Red Devils marked Gray's fourth start at centre-back this season in all competitions. He lined up at the back in the fairly low-profile game in the Europa League away to Ferencvaros in October but passed with flying colours, whilst he navigated a fiery Rangers crowd well by helping Tottenham secure a 1-1 draw in Glasgow earlier this month.

Archie Gray's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 238 18th Pass Completion Per Game 91% =5th Tackles Per Game 0.7 =15th Interceptions Per Game 0.2 =15th Match rating 6.32 21st

Last weekend saw him excel in a 5-0 win over Southampton in his first Premier League start at centre-back, a result that saw Russell Martin sacked - but it could be his performance against United that is the most memorable of all.

Tottenham's win means they are now just three games from securing an all-elusive trophy as they bid to end a 17-year dry spell from any form of major silverware.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Archie Gray already has 70 first-team appearances at club level.

Having signed for Tottenham from Leeds United for £40million in the summer transfer window, his capture is looking more like a bargain each day that passes thanks to his continuous rise in development - and he's been called the 'future of Tottenham' as a result.

