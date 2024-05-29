Highlights Super Bowl locations beyond 2027 are speculative, allowing for a wide range of potential host cities.

Climate plays a role in hosting, with stadiums in Florida and California being more suitable.

Speculative predictions indicate potential future host cities, with Minneapolis, Nashville, and Dallas among the top picks.

The locations of the next three Super Bowls are already known to the public. After a finale in New Orleans this upcoming year, the next two seasons will conclude in California. First in Santa Clara, followed by Los Angeles in 2027, as SoFi Stadium hosts its second Super Bowl.

After 2027, there are no official locations for upcoming Super Bowls. With plenty of new facilities on the horizon, the greatest show in football could end up in a wide variety of locations. This means there’s lots of room for speculation among fans.

Given that the Super Bowl takes place in February, climate often plays a role in which cities host more frequently. Stadiums in Florida and California are obvious examples of this. With that being said, multiple new stadiums are set to have roofs, making them more suitable. Some key factors in the NFL selecting host cities include:

Climate: the NFL tends to select cities that either have a warm or mild outdoor climate, or cities that have indoor stadiums

the NFL tends to select cities that either have a warm or mild outdoor climate, or cities that have indoor stadiums Stadium Quality: the league has certain standards for stadiums hosting the Super Bowl, with a recent example of New Orleans needing to spend $11.4 million on upgrades to host Super Bowl 59.

the league has certain standards for stadiums hosting the Super Bowl, with a recent example of New Orleans needing to spend $11.4 million on upgrades to host Super Bowl 59. Hotel inventory: this goes without saying, as any city hosting a Super Bowl needs an abundance of conveniently located hotel rooms for the thousands of tourists pouring in.

Keeping all this in mind, it’s time to make a prediction for every host city up until Super Bowl 70. For the sake of interest, this will exclude duplicates, though not unlikely, and will start beyond the three known locations.

Related 2025 Super Bowl Odds: Super Bowl 59 Odds For All 32 NFL Teams The two-time defending champion Chiefs are the current betting favorites to win Super Bowl 59, but the 49ers aren't far behind.

Super Bowl 62: Minneapolis, MN (2028)

U.S. Bank Stadium, current home of the Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

After five west coast Super Bowls in six years, the NFL will venture to a different part of the country, returning to the north/midwest. The Minnesota Vikings’ home opened in 2016, making it one of the newer facilities in the NFL. In 2018, it would host its first and only Super Bowl to date.

Returning to this beautiful facility seems like a no-brainer, especially considering Minneapolis has only hosted a total of two Super Bowls. In fact, only a handful have been held in this region of the country.

While the NFL waits for their new stadiums, it only makes sense to return to a safe location. With an updated facility that includes a roof, Minneapolis is exactly that.

Previous Super Bowls in Minneapolis Year Stadium Winner Loser Score 1992 Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome WAS BUF 37-24 2018 U.S. Bank Stadium PHI NE 41-33

Super Bowl 63: Nashville TN (2029)

New Nissan Stadium, future home of the Tennessee Titans

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

A Super Bowl in the Tennessee Titans’ new home is absolutely a matter of “when,” not “if.” Nashville is one of the most recognizable cities in the country, and with a brand-new facility, the NFL will surely jump at the opportunity.

Nashville’s new stadium is set to open in 2027, and has all the makings of a Super Bowl location. Seeing as it’s set to have a roof, weather won’t be a reason for concern at all either.

We usually see a gap of a few years between a stadium’s opening and when they host a Super Bowl. This is likely to give the league a chance to see how things function, and if it’s capable of hosting. With two years gone by in a premier location, 2029 seems like the right time for Nashville.

Super Bowl 64: Dallas, TX (2030)

AT&T Stadium, current home of the Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

"Jerry World" having hosted only one Super Bowl, which took place in 2011, is puzzling to say the least. As one of the most iconic stadiums in football, the Dallas Cowboys’ home seems like an obvious pick to host again soon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to The Football Database, the lone Super Bowl held in Dallas was the only one since the turn of the century to eclipse 100,000 in attendance.

The last Super Bowl in Texas was Houston’s in 2017, meaning it will have been 13 years since the Lone Star State played host. Assuming he’d like to bring the spectacle back, it’s hard to imagine Jerry Jones won’t get his way for very long.

Previous Super Bowls in Dallas Year Stadium Winner Loser Score 2011 Cowboys Stadium GB PIT 31-25

Super Bowl 65: Jacksonville, FL (2031)

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ future stadium

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida has hosted more Super Bowls than any other state, with a grand total of 17. Of those 17, only one took place in Jacksonville, which was in 2005. This is likely to change once their new stadium is built.

Construction of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ new home is set to begin in 2025, with the grand opening set for 2028. They’re set to have a beautiful new facility, located in the NFL’s favorite host state. Seems like the perfect spot for a Super Bowl.

There are still more factors up in the air about Jacksonville’s stadium plans as compared to their rivals in Nashville, meaning it could be further out. Assuming things turn out how they look in the renders though, Jacksonville will see their second Super Bowl soon.

Previous Super Bowls in Jacksonville Year Stadium Winner Loser Score 2005 Alltel Stadium NE PHI 24-21

Super Bowl 66: Detroit, MI (2032)

Ford Field, current home of the Detroit Lions

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit has hosted two Super Bowls, 1982 and 2006, having just one since Ford Field was opened. The Detroit Lions’ unique facility is considered one of the better ones in the NFL, and seems primed for a second Super Bowl.

Similar to Minneapolis, Detroit can easily be a host city despite the weather, thanks to the facility’s roof. The city currently has the most buzz surrounding the sport it's seen in quite some time, which will only grow if it’s given another Super Bowl to host.

Previous Super Bowls in Detroit Year Stadium Winner Loser Score 1982 Pontiac Silverdome SF CIN 26-21 2006 Ford Field PIT SEA 21-10

Super Bowl 67: Chicago, IL (2033)

The Chicago Bears’ future stadium

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After a long stint at the historic Soldier Field, the Chicago Bears recently announced their plans for a new stadium. Similar to all modern NFL stadiums, it looks as though the new era of Bears football will be played in an impressive facility.

Construction is expected to begin in 2025, with a grand opening set for the summer of 2028. With the announcement being so recent, there’s still plenty of time for plans and dates to potentially change. Given the proposed look of the stadium though, it's hard to imagine the Super Bowl won’t be there in the near future.

The Windy City has never hosted a Super Bowl, despite being the third most populous city in the country, making it an even more likely destination. Fans in Chicago have a lot to be excited about right now, and a title game in their city will soon join that list.

Super Bowl 68: Los Angeles, CA (2034)

SoFi Stadium, current home of the Chargers and Rams

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Brand-new stadiums in fun locations may be exciting, but it’s unrealistic to think the Super Bowl will stay out of Los Angeles for very long. It will have been seven years since the Golden State’s last Super Bowl at this point, making it a reasonable time.

Three Super Bowls in the first 15 years for a stadium seems like a lot, but it’s not unlikely for SoFi. The home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams is one of the most spectacular facilities in the country, and is located in the city of superstars. The NFL clearly has no shame in quickly repeating locations, and won’t be able to stay away for long.

Previous Super Bowls in Los Angeles Year Stadium Winner Loser Score 1967 Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum GB KC 35-10 1973 Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum MIA WAS 14-7 1977 Rose Bowl OAK MIN 32-14 1980 Rose Bowl PIT LAR 31-19 1983 Rose Bowl WAS MIA 27-17 1987 Rose Bowl NYG DEN 39-20 1993 Rose Bowl DAL BUF 52-17 2022 SoFi Stadium LAR CIN 23-20

Super Bowl 69: Kansas City, MO (2035)

The Kansas City Chiefs’ future stadium

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This may be the most far-out prediction on the list, but it’s not too unlikely. Manica Architecture recently put out renderings for a future stadium in Kansas City, one that looks as though it could be among the best in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a long way to go before they play in a new stadium, as they’re still very early on in the process. Everything is less definitive than it is for the new facilities mentioned earlier on this list, meaning it could be a while before Kansas City hosts a Super Bowl.

Assuming this comes to fruition though, the NFL will almost surely take its concluding game to one of their most storied locations. Eleven years from now, there’s no telling how many titles Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will have accumulated. As soon as there’s a stadium capable of hosting the big game, it’ll surely be there.

Super Bowl 70: Las Vegas, NV (2036)

Allegiant Stadium, current home of the Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For the 70th Super Bowl, the NFL will return to their most recent real-time destination. The Las Vegas Raiders' stadium played host to the Super Bow 58 in 2024, making it the first in Sin City.

Allegiant Stadium is simply too perfect of a site. Las Vegas is one of the most marketable locations in the entire country, making it great for a Super Bowl. The stadium opened in 2020, meaning it’s one of the newest in the NFL. It’s a unique facility, from its outer appearance to the giant torch on the inside.

It’s not unlikely the NFL will want to go to a major city for a milestone number like 70. Super Bowl 50 took place in Santa Clara, California, as will Super Bowl 60. It may be more than a decade away, but look for another milestone Super Bowl to take place on the West Coast, this time in Vegas.

Previous Super Bowls in Las Vegas Year Stadium Winner Loser Score 2024 Allegiant Stadium KC SF 25-22

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.