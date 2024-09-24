After a hugely controversial year in the U.S. Open Cup, the oldest soccer competition in America, the final is upon us.

LAFC host Sporting Kansas City for the trophy on Wednesday, September 25 — two of only eight MLS clubs who sent their first teams to compete in the competition. The original decision by MLS was to have no first teams playing, instead having every club send their reserve team, as a way to combat fixture congestion and address what MLS said were concerns about the quality of the U.S. Open Cup.

For the two teams that made it to the final, they want that history preserved.

“The Open Cup has a ton of history,” LAFC defender Aaron Long told media. “As an American, it feels very important to keep this cup and competition alive. I know there’s a ton of MLS teams who really love this tournament and got short-sighted a little bit not being able to play in it.”

The Athletic conducted an anonymous survey among general managers in MLS ahead of the 2024 season, and the execs overwhelmingly said they wanted all MLS clubs to be in the Open Cup.

“This is an incredible competition,” Sporting KC head coach Peter Vermes said. “It’s the oldest, it’s a competition that all the leagues around the world have. What I’ve always been pretty excited about is the fact that it’s open and all these different teams, starting with amateur clubs all the way up. It provides such a unique competition.”

This season, USL Championship side Indy Eleven made it to the quarterfinals. Retired MLS great Sacha Kljestan came out of retirement to play in the first rounds of the tournament with the Des Moines Menace. In 2022, Sacramento Republic made it to the final. Cinderella runs are inextricably linked with every country’s domestic cup competition, with the United States being no different.

“A lot of teams in Southern California are put together solely for the Open Cup,” Long said. “Through high school and college, there are these Sunday leagues that pick up. A lot of times, these leagues put together their own rosters for the Open Cup. … It’s that chance for a Cinderella story for so many teams, so many fans.”

What happened to the US Open Cup?

Timeline of the decision to send just eight MLS teams to 2024 USOC

In December, MLS rocked the American soccer world by announcing that none of the league’s 26 eligible U.S.-based clubs would send their first team to participate in the U.S. Open Cup. Instead, they planned to send their reserve teams.

The decision was made by the league rather than individual clubs with MLS citing fixture congestion, the quality of the USOC competition and lack of fan attendance. Just a few months before, MLS and Liga MX had kicked off a new-look Leagues Cup competition, for which both leagues paused for a month in the summer to play in the newly created annual tournament. In addition, MLS also expanded its playoffs again, both to include more teams and more games with a best-of-three format in the opening round.

Ultimately, a compromise was reached: Eight MLS first teams — reigning Open Cup champions Houston Dynamo , plus the seven best teams who were not already playing in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup — entered the competition. Another nine clubs sent their MLS Next Pro (MLSNP) team, while DC United did not participate despite not featuring in the Champions Cup. The eight U.S.-based MLS clubs competing in the Champions Cup skipped the USOC entirely.

One MLSNP team made it to the Round of 16 (NYCFC II). They did not advance to the quarterfinals. A number of supporters' groups boycotted the Leagues Cup, while the Philadelphia Union’s supporters' group displayed pro-Open Cup banners during their run in the Leagues Cup.

“I think it obviously is an emotional, passionate hot point for some group of people,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said in March. “I think we’re gonna end up in a good spot. I will tell you this: If not for the energy that we put up and said, it really can’t continue the way it is, U.S. Soccer never would have made the commitments that they’re making to it now. I feel very strongly about that.”

Garber remained insistent on this point in July, speaking ahead of the 2024 MLS All-Star Game.

“We’re not quite sure how we’re going to manage (the U.S. Open Cup) going forward,” Garber said. “... I love the legacy, but the tournament needs to get better. We’re not quite sure collectively what we need to do to achieve that.”

The future of the Open Cup, and MLS’s participation in it, will continue to be a major storyline in the upcoming offseason.

Crucial stakes for LAFC and Sporting KC

Both USOC finalists have different reasons for wanting to hoist silverware

Either LAFC or SKC will lift a trophy at the end of the night, etching their name in competition and club lore.

“It’s a final. There’s something on the line that’s very important to us here in L.A.: a trophy,” Cherundolo said. “You play this game for trophies.”

While LAFC have been hugely successful under Cherundolo, winning both MLS Cup and the Supporters’ Shield in 2022, the club has now lost three finals in a row: 2023 CONCACAF Champions Cup (two-leg series against Club Leon), 2023 MLS Cup (at Columbus Crew) and 2024 Leagues Cup (at Columbus).

“It’s a completely different game, different opponent, different time of the year, different roster,” Cherundolo said. “It’s unfair to draw (comparisons) and it makes no sense to me, as the coach of LAFC, to even talk about past finals.”

Long added: “The group right now is hungry. I’ll leave it at that.”

Sporting KC were officially eliminated from playoff contention over the weekend, the second time in the last three seasons they missed the playoffs. They can salvage the season with a trophy and, with it, tying historic sides Bethlehem Steel and Maccabee Los Angeles for the most U.S. Open Cup titles in history (five).

“This season hasn’t been good enough, we know that,” SKC winger Johnny Russell told CBS Golazo. “It’s down to the players here, we haven’t been good enough on a consistent basis. That being said, we’ve got a cup final. … Everyone’s mentality is, 'Look, we have a one-off game on Wednesday. Go win a final, go be part of the history at this club. I’ve been here for seven years and this is my first cup final.”’