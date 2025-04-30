Summary The WWE has platformed countless iconic groups.

Seth Rollins' recent allegiance with Paul Heyman saw Bron Breakker join the pair.

Plans for the group have revealed what is in store for them in the coming months.

The WWE is currently in the second part of its year, post-WrestleMania. Having built towards April's Showcase of Immortals since the beginning of the year, the first weekly show following the event produced numerous returns and surprises that rendered the landscape of the WWE incredibly different than it was before.

One of those surprises started at 'Mania and ended on RAW, as Seth Rollins aligned with Paul Heyman, who was later joined by Bron Breakker. The top trio on WWE's flagship show, the future plans for the newly-formed group have been revealed.

Seth Rollins' WWE career had become a tale of close but not close enough in recent years. Always the bridesmaid but never the bride, many in the WWE Universe assumed that the Visionary's days on top of the WWE were over. That was until his main event win in Las Vegas that saw Roman Reigns' Wiseman reject Punk and the Tribal Chief to stand side by side with the Architect. Now working alongside one of WWE's finest up-and-coming stars in Breakker, a recent update from Fightful Select has revealed what the WWE Universe can expect in the coming months.