Aston Villa legend Gabriel Agbonlahor has taken aim at Villans winger Leon Bailey for his lack of output this season - stating that he is unable to take defenders on, asking Unai Emery to sign a 'quick' winger in the process.

Villa's 3-0 loss to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon could have been a lot worse, with the Blues having passed up multiple opportunities in the first half - and despite the 3-0 battering, it leaves Villa 12th in the Premier League table, four points away from the top four and without a win in their last five. That hasn't sat well with Agbonlahor - who has criticised Emery's men for their lack of attacking quality which is ultimately hampering their ability to pick up points.

Agbonlahor: Bailey 'Has Done Nothing' This Season

The Jamaican winger has not been in the best of form

Speaking on talkSPORT, Villa fan favourite Agbonlahor criticised Bailey for his performances this season by stating that he hasn't done anything throughout the campaign - being too predictable and unable to beat his man, which has caused creative problems for the Villans under Emery.

Leon Bailey's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Assists 2 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =4th Shots Per Game 0.8 =8th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =6th Match rating 6.33 16th

He said:

"I'm sorry to say that Leon Bailey has not done anything this season. He can't get past the player, he's predictable. "You know, we're lacking wingers, we're lacking quick wingers."

Villa did buy Jaden Philogene in the summer, but they lost Moussa Diaby to Al-Ittihad in the summer transfer window - and the quality between the two, despite Philogene's potential, is vast.

Diaby recorded 14 goal contributions last season as Villa finished fourth, in just 25 starts - whilst Philogene has nine appearances in the top-flight and is yet to record a single goal or assist at top-flight level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leon Bailey has 20 goals and 23 assists in 124 games for Aston Villa.

Morgan Rogers is capable of playing out wide, but he's been used in a front two with Ollie Watkins - and Bailey - rumoured to be on £120,000-per-week - has record of just two assists and no goals, which almost certainly means that Villa are lacking Diaby's nous in the final third, as he helped them secure Champions League football last season.

Jacob Ramsey has also had a stab in the wide areas but, like Bailey, he's only registered two assists; though the Villa man is more of a central player and with Villa really lacking that dynamic wide man to get them up the pitch, it could be an area for them to look at in the January window.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-12-24.