Gabriel Agbonlahor placed Tottenham’s former ground in the same league as the storied homes of Liverpool and Manchester United when reflecting on the finest Premier League venues he encountered during his career. The Aston Villa great, who racked up 322 top-flight appearances, stands as the club’s all-time leading league goalscorer with 74 goals.

But although there were stretches in his career when the rapid frontman felt unstoppable, certain away trips always filled him with a sense of dread. For the Birmingham native, nothing compares to Villa Park, but two now-demolished rival stadiums remain close to his heart, he explained in an interview with TalkSPORT.

Tottenham waved goodbye to White Hart Lane in 2017, making way for their cutting-edge £1 billion stadium, while Arsenal bid farewell to Highbury in 2006. When asked to highlight his top three away days, it was Spurs' former ground that left the biggest impression from that corner of north London. Anfield and Old Trafford were obvious choices, but Agbonlahor also remembered two other venues – both known for their rickety facilities that made life difficult for visiting players.

Related AI has Named and Ranked the 10 Most Famous Stadiums in Football History From Barcelona's Camp Nou to Manchester United's Old Trafford - ChatGPT has named and ranked the most famous football venues.

Stadiums Agbonlahor ‘Didn’t Like Playing at’

A League Two stadium features

Agbonlahor said: “It's got to be Anfield, it's got to be Old Trafford, those two are big ones for me. And I think probably White Hart Lane [would be third]. White Hart Lane was that stadium, so many top players have played there, and to go and play in that stadium... it's stadiums that aren't around now as well. I played at Highbury once. I can say I played against Arsenal at Highbury. In 30 years' time, I can say to my grandchildren, I played at Highbury."

On his Anfield and Old Trafford picks, he added: "Just iconic, two massive clubs, biggest clubs in England, you'd probably say, and just the history behind them stadiums… many, many league titles have been won in those stadiums. And just the fan base as well, especially Anfield. It’s electric, the fans are on you, and to go there and play, and to go and win there and score the only goal of the game… things like that you remember forever."

Meanwhile, an underrated stadium Agbonlahor has no plans to revisit is Bradford City's Valley Parade. Despite boasting an impressive 25,136 capacity for a League Two side, Agbonlahor felt the facilities left much to be desired. "Bradford's ground... it's not a bad stadium, but inside was," he recalled.

“I remember we played there in the Cup, and we actually lost, we got battered in that game, and then we had to share showers. The away team and the home team. You're not used to that because you've been brought up at Aston Villa and everything's fancy and you're not used to the real basic football stadiums.”

In addition, the former speedster admitted he disliked smaller pitches, as there was a clear theme in the 38-year-old's opinions. "I didn't like playing at Crystal Palace, Selhurst Park, it’s a very small stadium. [I didn’t like] Bournemouth’s stadium… I did okay at Craven Cottage, but those sorts of stadiums have very small pitches.

"QPR… those stadiums I didn't like because they were so small, the pitches, my game was built on running behind, so I could never get the space, there was nowhere."