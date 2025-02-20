Gabby Agbonlahor is Aston Villa’s all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League with 74 goals. He spent his entire career with the club, including 11 consecutive seasons in the top flight. He has played with and against plenty of top players, but who did he regard as the best of the best?

In 2015, while still at Villa, he was asked by the club to name his ‘dream’ World XI. During a period when there was supreme talent worldwide, it was a tough task to reduce it to just 11 names. Though there were some notable absentees, with the likes of Neymar Jr and Luis Suarez missing out, he named a lineup that very few could argue with.

Manuel Neuer

Goalkeeper

Between the sticks, Agbonlahor selected Bayern Munich and Germany legend Manuel Neuer. Almost a decade later, Neuer is still going strong for both club and country and has cemented himself as one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history. One of the most influential to play his position, the German revolutionised the role of a ‘sweeper-keeper’, and is regarded as the most complete goalkeeper ever. He has lifted plenty of silverware, with 30 total trophies to his name, including 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles and a World Cup for Germany in 2014. At 38 years old, he is showing no signs of slowing down and is still adding to his Bundesliga record of 235 clean sheets.

Manuel Neuer Career Club Stats Appearances 811 Goals Conceded 694 Clean Sheets 369

Philipp Lahm

Right-back

Classed as a ‘no-brainer’, Agbonlahor opted for World Cup-winning captain Philipp Lahm. Retiring from football just two years after this lineup was selected, it is safe to say that the former Villa striker was justified in his pick. A versatile defender and midfielder in his day, Lahm was the complete player.

He was a strong, reliable defender, but could also pick a pass and turn defence into attack when needed. A respected leader for both club and country, he was part of eight Bundesliga-winning Bayern Munich sides and was a one-time European champion with the German giants. Agbonlahor said:

‘Pep Guardiola says he’s one of the best and I can’t disagree. He’s also one of the most capped Germany players which speaks volumes. He is a World Cup winner now which he thoroughly deserves.’

Philipp Lahm Career Club Stats Appearances 660 Goals 23 Assists 77

Vincent Kompany

Centre-back

Another world-class leader and defender, Vincent Kompany occupies one half of the centre-back pairing. The former Manchester City captain is one of the greatest defenders to grace the Premier League, with his strength and intelligence key to the club's rise and winning four league titles.

He was also named in the PFA Team of the Year three times and inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2022. His football journey has since taken him into management, where he led Burnley to the top flight as champions before being poached by European giants Bayern Munich.

Vincent Kompany Career Club Stats Appearances 533 Goals 31 Assists 20

Related 20 Greatest Centre-Backs in Premier League History Ranked The 20 greatest centre-backs in Premier League history, including Rio Ferdinand and John Terry, have been ranked in order.

Thiago Silva

Centre-back

Alongside Kompany is another legendary figure, Thiago Silva. In 2015, Silva was playing for PSG in Ligue 1, where he won seven league titles and finished as a Champions League runner-up. After the heartbreak of losing out on the European Cup, he made the switch to England, where he joined Chelsea on a free transfer.

He avenged the loss of the previous year with a Champions League triumph in 2021 under Thomas Tuchel, who he had played under in Paris. Silva also won the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in West London and emotionally departed as a fan favourite in 2024.

Thiago Silva Career Club Stats Appearances 759 Goals 49 Assists 17

David Alaba

Left-back

On the left is Austria and Real Madrid defender David Alaba. When this lineup was selected, Alaba was a 23-year-old at Bayern Munich, highlighting the supreme talent he possessed at a young age. Described as ‘quick, strong and the best in a notoriously difficult position’, Alaba won 10 league titles and two Champions League titles at Bayern Munich, before adding two more of each at Real Madrid. The Austrian international can be deployed in multiple positions, including centre-back and midfield, where he can carry the ball forward and transition into attack. Injury has hampered Alaba in Spain, where he has just recovered from an ACL tear which kept him out for 13 months.

David Alaba Career Club Stats Appearances 647 Goals 53 Assists 75

Yaya Toure

Midfielder

The first of the midfield three is ex-Man City powerhouse Yaya Toure. Agbonlahor noted his ability and smoothness at adapting to multiple leagues, as he dominated in both La Liga and the Premier League. Most knew of his immense talent when playing for Barcelona, but his switch to England opened people's eyes to just how magnificent of a player he was. Joining City in 2010, he was a major part in the transformation of the side, eventually helping them win three league titles. Agbonlahor said:

‘What he brings to a midfield is crazy. He has pace, power and has performed in different leagues. You only have to look at how well and quickly he adapted to the Premier League to see what a good player he is.'

Yaya Toure Career Club Stats Appearances 626 Goals 104 Assists 71

Luka Modric

Midfielder

Next to Toure is a selection which aged particularly well. Luka Modric has always been a top-tier midfield talent, but his game and reputation have only been enhanced since 2015. Finishing as a World Cup runner-up in 2018, his performances were rewarded with a Ballon d’Or win, cementing his legacy as an all-time great. Although Modrić has no international silverware, his trophy cabinet is stacked from his time with Real Madrid. The Croatian has won four La Liga titles and six Champions Leagues – making him the most decorated player in competition history. Agbonlahor explained: