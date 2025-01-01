Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor named three Premier League stadiums as his 'favourite' away days back in his playing days. The striker was fortunate enough to take to the field over 400 times in his senior career, 391 of which came for the Villans – as such, he was well-travelled, visiting some of the biggest and best stadiums around the United Kingdom.

With that being said, Agbonlahor names the homes of Liverpool and Manchester United as two of his favourites, while also naming the old White Hart Lane, which was fully demolished at the end of the 2016-17 season, making way for the £1 billion Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - one of the greatest multi-sport venues in the world.

Agbonlahor Names Two Powerhouses As His Favourite Away Days

The former Villa striker has fond memories of playing at Anfield and Old Trafford

Having a Premier League career spanning 11 seasons, it comes as little surprise that Agbonlahor named Anfield and Old Trafford - both of which are considered as some of the best stadiums in Premier League history - as two of his favourite venues to play at.

Speaking on TalkSport, Villa's all-time leading league goalscorer stated that no stadium beat Villa Park to play at, but that he did enjoy playing at the homes of Liverpool and Man United in his career, touting the former as having an 'electric' atmosphere.

"It's got to be Anfield, it's got to be Old Trafford, those two are big ones for me... Just iconic, two massive clubs, biggest clubs in England, you'd probably say, and just the history behind them stadiums… many, many league titles have been won in those stadiums. And just the fan base as well, especially Anfield. It’s electric, the fans are on you, and to go there and play, and to go and win there and score the only goal of the game… things like that you remember forever."

In his career, Agbonlahor played at Old Trafford 10 times, in which he was on the winning side just once, though he did score three times at the Theatre of Dreams. He played at Anfield nine times. There, he also struggled to help Villa come away with wins, winning just twice, one of which came in the 2014/15 season where he netted the only goal of the game. He finished his career having scored twice and assisted twice at the Reds' home ground.

Perhaps his most memorable moment at Anfield, though, came back in 2014 when he went over the advertising boards and into the stands, with a Reds fan seizing the opportunity to snap a shot of the stricken striker.

Agbonlahor Misses White Hart Lane

The former striker misses the atmospheres of two now-demolished stadiums

While Anfield and Old Trafford are still standing, Agbonlahor's third-favourite away stadium no longer exists. That is, of course, White Hart Lane, the former home of Tottenham Hotspur, which was fully demolished following the conclusion of the 2016/17 campaign.

According to the former striker, there was something about the older stadiums that he enjoyed playing in, citing Highbury - another London ground, and the former home of Arsenal - as another he is proud to say he played at.

"I think probably White Hart Lane [would be third]. White Hart Lane was that stadium, so many top players have played there, and to go and play in that stadium... it's stadiums that aren't around now as well. I played at Highbury once. I can say I played against Arsenal at Highbury. In 30 years' time, I can say to my grandchildren, I played at Highbury."

While Agbonlahor played at Highbury just once, seeing the field for 38 minutes in a 5-0 loss in the 2005/06 season, he made nine appearances at White Hart Lane, in which he mustered a goal and two assists, coming away with two wins, two draws, and five losses.

He may not have enjoyed much success from an individual, and team, standpoint at any of his named favourite away grounds, but that didn't stop him going on to score 73 goals and 44 assists in the Premier League.

Gabby Agbonlahor - Aston Villa Statistics Appearances 391 Goals 86 Assists 54

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 29/12/2024.