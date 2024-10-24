Key Takeaways Gabby Agbonlahor was tasked with naming and ranking the five best managers in world football right now.

The pundit placed two managers - including a current Premier League boss - above Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

Carlo Ancelotti - despite winning La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid last term - has to settle for a position outside of the podium places.

Gabby Agbonlahor was once known for his incredible speed at the tip of the Aston Villa attack but is now revered for his controversial opinions about the game. The 38-year-old will have upset a few as he left Pep Guardiola out of his top two managers in the world.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor was tasked with listing the five best gaffers at the moment. His controversial choices saw a current Premier League boss eclipse Guardiola - who has won the English top-flight in the last four seasons.

Gabby Agbonlahor Ranks the 5 Best Managers in World Football Rank Manager Club 1. Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen 2. Unai Emery Aston Villa 3. Pep Guardiola Manchester City 4. Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid 5. Mikel Arteta Arsenal

5 Mikel Arteta

Arsenal

Close

Mikel Arteta has led Arsenal's charge towards the top of English football for the first time in two decades. The Gunners used to be a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League under Arsene Wenger, but those days were long gone when Arteta took the reigns in 2019. After mounting back-to-back title challenges, Agbonlahor praised the strong position the ex-Gunners captain has steered the north London club into:

"How he’s changed the way Arsenal play, the way they’ve become more of a team they can go and win games. It’s not all about the Arsenal way of how you play. "They get results and they are one of the favourites to win the Premier League this season, third favourites for the Champions League."

4 Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid

Close

Carlo Ancelotti may be one of the most decorated coaches the beautiful game has ever seen, but he misses out on a podium place on Agbonlahor's list. The Italian has won league titles in Spain, England, Germany, France and his native Italy, and is still at the helm of reigning European champions, Real Madrid. The world-class players at his disposal are one of the factors playing against the iconic coach in Agbonlahor's view:

"It’s not just about what you win, Ancelotti inherited such a great team at Real Madrid. "He's obviously made tweaks and he’s obviously a great manager and he’s done a fantastic job, overcoming Manchester City last season to win the Champions League."

3 Pep Guardiola

Manchester City