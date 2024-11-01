Key Takeaways Ruben Amorim will be Manchester United's next manager, with the Portuguese boss facing the challenge of restoring former glories at Old Trafford.

Amorim's unique 3-4-3 system offers a chance to hit the reset button for the Red Devils.

Gabby Agbonlahor has offered his thoughts on the incoming head coach - having done his coaching badges alongside Amorim.

Ruben Amorim will be Manchester United's next manager after the dismissal of Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils find themselves languishing in the lower half of the Premier League table, with the new boss facing an almighty challenge to restore the club to its former glories.

At 39 years of age, Amorim is one of the most exciting young coaches around today. While his typical 3-4-3 system is a huge step away from the work Ten Hag did at Old Trafford, it offers an opportunity for the sleeping giants to hit the reset button.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since March 2020 when Ruben Amorim took charge, Sporting have the highest win percentage of any team across Europe’s top 10 leagues at 77%.

One man convinced the Man United hierarchy have got their appointment spot on is former Aston Villa striker, Gabby Agbonlahor. The goalscorer-turned-pundit has crossed paths with the soon-to-be ex-Sporting CP leader and offered his thoughts on his imminent arrival in Manchester.

Agbonlahor & Amorim Have Crossed Paths

The pair did their coaching badges together

Speaking on talkSPORT's radio show, Agbonlahor revealed to listeners that he and Amorim were on the same coaching course at the end of their playing days. The 38-year-old stated: "I did do my coaching badges with him. You do your own sessions because you have to pass the badges. But he was one of the ones who was there, and you could tell was so into it in a way that he had to get his badges to go and start managing."

It's no surprise that the 39-year-old Portuguese boss has gone on to big things with the determination Agbonlahor describes. He went on to add that the sessions were difficult to navigate: "It's not as easy as people think. You put on different sessions. The first one I put on was a crossing and finishing session, a keep-ball session, then a shooting session. He was very focused."

Continuing to sing the praises of the incoming Man United manager, the ex-England international pointed to the brilliant body of work he has behind him in the Portuguese top-flight. Agbonlahor explained:

"Since the start of last season, Sporting Lisbon have scored the most goals in the top six leagues. They were waiting 19 years to win a title, he goes there and they've won two in the last five seasons. "I just think when you look at what he's done since leaving Braga to Sporting Lisbon, winning their first title in 19 years, Manchester United have got the right man."

He's not always quick to lavish praise on anyone, but Agbonlahor is sure the man Cristiano Ronaldo calls 'poet' is the right appointment. Only time will tell if his instincts are right.

Amorim's Record vs British Clubs

He's got a solid record against Premier League opposition

During his time with Sporting CP, the exciting young boss has gained positive results against two of the biggest clubs he'll encounter in the Old Trafford dugout. His first away game against another 'Big Six' club in England will come at the Emirates. This is the exact stadium where he knocked Mikel Arteta's Arsenal out of the Europa League in the 2022/23 season.

Earlier in the same campaign, he guided the Lisbon-based outfit to a draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before defeating Spurs in the return clash. Despite his success against English opposition in European competition, Amorim's team lost twice in as many games against Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

Agbonlahor isn't the only man impressed by Amorim, as Pep Guardiola - whose Manchester City side beat and drew with Sporting CP in 2022 - has recently heaped praise on the Portuguese coach. The pair will meet in the Champions League before Amorim arrives at Old Trafford, and Guardiola stated (per BBC Sport):

"All I can talk about is the experience of playing twice against Ruben's Sporting Lisbon team, one or two seasons ago, and the pressure was really, really good. "I spoke with Matheus Nunes, he was his player, and he speaks highly about him. And this season, he is unbeaten and winning all the games in the Portuguese League and the Champions League [they are on] the same points as us. Manchester United don't appoint managers who aren't that level so the five, six, seven years, we cannot say they are not able to lead United."

With so many high-profile names lavishing praise on the up-and-coming manager, there will be huge expectations on his broad shoulders when he first takes charge of the Red Devils - but by all accounts, he has the chops to deal with the pressure.

Ruben Amorim's Record vs UK Clubs Club Wins Draws Losses Arsenal 1 1 0 Manchester City 0 1 1 Tottenham 1 1 0 Rangers 0 0 2

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 01-11-24.