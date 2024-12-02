Gabriel Agbonlahor says Jaden Philogene is ‘not at the levels’ of Aston Villa after the 22-year-old was handed a rare start in their 3-0 loss to Chelsea on Sunday.

The Villans endured another disappointing Premier League performance, extending their winless streak in all competitions to eight games - their longest such run under Unai Emery.

While goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was slammed for a ‘horrendous’ display, outfield players also struggled, with Agbonlahor singling out Philogene’s performance.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the striker-turned-pundit said the 22-year-old is ‘not at the levels’ required at Aston Villa after being handed his second start of the campaign against Chelsea:

“Philogene, decent, young player, not at the levels of Aston Villa. I'm sorry to say that.”

Philogene managed just 28 touches during his 66 minutes on the pitch against Chelsea, registering a 63% pass accuracy, creating one chance, and having one off-target shot.

Starting in place of Leon Bailey, the 22-year-old was substituted for the Jamaican forward for the final half-hour.

Philogene has made 13 appearances for Villa across all competitions this season but is yet to score or assist after re-joining the club from Hull City in July.

The English winger impressed during his one-year spell in the Championship, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists in 32 appearances for Hull in 2023/24.

His strong performances led Aston Villa to re-sign the promising winger for £20m less than a year after selling him, securing him on a five-year contract until the summer of 2029.

Sunday’s defeat saw Emery’s side extend their winless streak to five games in the Premier League, with their last victory coming on 19 October - a 3-1 win at Fulham.

Villa, now 12th in the table and four points adrift of Brighton in fourth, will aim to turn their fortunes around on Wednesday when they host Brentford, who are unbeaten in their last three games.

Jaden Philogene's Aston Villa Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 9 Starts 2 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Expected goals 0.4 Expected assisted goals 0.1 Minutes played 274

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-11-24.