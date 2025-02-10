Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is under heavy pressure after yet another defeat over the weekend. Speaking on talkSPORT, Gabby Agbonlahor and Majestic have discussed the prospect of Mauricio Pochettino returning as manager.

Spurs were knocked out of two competitions in a matter of days last week, losing in the EFL Cup semi-final to Liverpool before suffering a 2-1 defeat away to Aston Villa in the FA Cup. The north London outfit remain competing in the Europa League, while they also struggle near the bottom of the Premier League table.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Majestic and Agbonlahor have discussed Pochettino's love for Spurs, hinting that he could make a return. Majestic said...

"Go and get Poch. A man that I saw crying his eyes out on an interview saying that he wants to win something with Spurs. That man loves the football club."

In reply, Agbonlahor admitted that he's heard that Pochettino is 'in love' with Spurs...

"I've heard that, Alan Brazil said that. Alan Brazil spoke to him, he loves Spurs."

Tottenham currently find themselves sitting in 14th place in the Premier League table, closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League places. It's been a disaster campaign, and Postecoglou must be feeling the pressure with fans becoming more and more restless.

The Australian manager does have the excuse of an injury situation that doesn't seem to be getting any better. Spurs currently have a list of players on the treatment table that would make a competent starting XI in the Premier League, with Postecoglou forced to play a host of young players every single week.

The return of Pochettino in the dugout would be somewhat of a fairytale, but he's only recently taken up a role with the USA national team. GIVEMESPORT sources confirmed earlier in the year that it would be 'unlikely' to see Pochettino return to the club.

Postecoglou appears to be hanging on for now and it's no surprise considering the injury troubles, but there's no doubt that he will need to turn things around quickly.

