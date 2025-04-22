Gabriel Agbonlahor says Leeds United should consider sacking Daniel Farke if they want to stay in the Premier League next season, and pointed to the German tactician’s record in the top flight.

The Whites secured promotion in stunning fashion on Monday afternoon, crushing Stoke City 6-0 to seal their Premier League return after two years in the Championship.

Farke’s side have done it with two games to spare after Sheffield United lost at second-placed Burnley, and could now go all the way to win the title with victories over Bristol City and Plymouth Argyle in their final two matches.

However, Agbonlahor has now cast doubt over Leeds’ prospects next season if they stick with Farke and made a ‘ruthless’ claim about the German’s future at Elland Road.

Agbonlahor: Leeds Should Sack Daniel Farke

Despite sealing promotion to Premier League

Agbonlahor, speaking on talkSPORT, suggested that Leeds should consider sacking Farke despite securing Premier League promotion, and pointed to his top-flight record:

“I was thinking about it last night. Daniel Farke’s done a great job getting Leeds United up, but we're in a ruthless, ruthless industry. “Do Leeds change their manager for the Premier League? Listen, I know it's ruthless, but Daniel Farke’s record in the Premier League: 52 games, 9 wins, 30 defeats, conceded 101 goals, scored 31. “I'm just saying, Leeds want to stay up. Do Leeds want to stay up this time? Daniel Farke hasn't done it in the Premier League. He struggled as a manager.”

Farke was part of Norwich City’s relegation campaigns in the 2019/20 and 2021/22, although he was not allowed to see out the latter season and was sacked in November 2021.

The German tactician took charge of Leeds in 2023 and led them to a third-place finish in the Championship last season, before losing to Southampton in the play-off final in May.

Leeds have lost just once under Farke in the Championship since the start of December and have won four straight, including the 6-0 home victory against Stoke.

The Whites are level on points with Burnley with two games to go, but have a +14 advantage in goal difference, meaning two victories in their final two games should be enough for them to clinch the title.

Daniel Farke's Leeds Record (2024/25 Championship) Games 44 Wins 27 Draws 13 Losses 4 Points per game 2.14

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.