The Buffalo Bills' Gabriel Davis has likely played his last game for Bills Mafia.

The wide receiver will be one of the more sought-after free-agents at his position during the 2024 offseason. While the chances were always slim, it now seems highly unlikely that he will be back with the Bills after he posted what certainly seemed like a goodbye message to Buffalo fans via Instagram.

After another playoff disappointment in 2023, Buffalo will lose some key starters to the free-agent market. Davis could be the first domino of many.

Davis has provided Buffalo with a dynamic deep threat since 2020

The WR will have plenty of suitors when he hits the open market

The Bills have done a good job of surrounding Josh Allen with weapons. They traded for Stefon Diggs in 2020, and he has provided the franchise quarterback with the type of number-one receiver all signal-callers crave. In the fourth round of that same year's draft, Buffalo selected Gabe Davis out of the University of Central Florida.

Since his rookie year, Davis has been a tremendous fit for the Bills' offense. The big, speedy wideout is able to take the top off of defenses, allowing players like Diggs, Dawson Knox, and Dalton Kincaid to get open in the middle of the field. Davis is also a good fit for the improvisational Allen, finding open spots in the defense when the quarterback is able to extend the play and using his size to win contested catches.

Davis' best year came in 2022, when he caught 48 passes for 836 yards and seven touchdowns. In his four seasons in the league, the wideout has never caught less than six touchdown passes in a season. And he has never averaged less than 15.7 yards per reception.

Most WR Yards/Reception 2020-2023 (Min. 150 Rec.) Rank Player Yards/Reception 1 Gabe Davis 16.7 T-2 Justin Jefferson 15.0 T-2 Darius Slayton 15.0 T-2 A.J. Brown 15.0 T-5 Nico Collins 14.8 T-5 Mike Williams 14.8

His signature moment came as one of the key players in the epic "13 seconds" Divisional playoff showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 playoffs. Davis burst onto the scene in that contest, posting eight receptions for 201 yards and four touchdowns in arguably the greatest postseason performance by a wide receiver of all-time: he is one of just eight players to put up eight receptions and 200+ yards in a playoff game, but he's the only player ever to catch four TDs in a single postseason contest.

There are several high-quality wide receivers available in free agency this year, but many will be franchise tagged or sign extensions before they reach the market.

At the moment, Buffalo is $55 million over the salary cap (which is the second-worst cap situation in the league) and it seems they will likely let Davis hit the market. There will be plenty of interest in a player of his caliber, and he is destined to land a multi-year contract in the $15-20 million range.

