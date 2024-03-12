Highlights The Jaguars signed Gabriel Davis to revamp the roster after a disappointing 2023 season.

Davis, acquired as a replacement for Calvin Ridley, fits better in the offensive scheme.

Davis adds a new archetype as a deep threat to help develop the Jaguars' offense further.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis to a three-year deal for $39 million, which could be worth up to $50 million in incentives to open up free agency.

Coming off a disappointing 2023 season, the Jaguars are looking to revamp their roster and take back the division in 2024. Signing Davis is a small step, but his addition could prove to be a valuable one.

Related Report: Patriots Trading Mac Jones to Jaguars The Patriots continued tearing down to the studs in their rebuild by shipping embattled QB Mac Jones to the Jaguars for draft compensation.

The Departure of Calvin Ridley

Ridley hits free agency after a frustrating season in Jacksonville

Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Technically speaking, Davis was acquired as a free agent, but functionally, his acquisition serves as a trade. The Jaguars let Calvin Ridley hit free agency and brought in Davis as his replacement. While Davis and Ridley are different players stylistically, the comparisons between the two are inevitable.

The Jaguars traded for the then suspended Ridley at the 2022 trade deadline for a 2023 fifth-round and a 2024 conditional pick. Ridley was fairly productive in 2023, posting a stat line of 76 receptions, 1,016 yards, and eight touchdowns. Still, many fans were unsatisfied with Ridley’s contributions, feeling the receiver wasn’t performing up to his potential.

Calvin Ridley 2023 Stats Games 17 Receptions 76 Receiving Yards 1,016 Yards Per Reception 13.5 Receiving Touchdowns 8

Between Ridley’s inconsistent play and Jacksonville's fourth-round pick sent to Atlanta turning into a second if Ridley was retained, letting him walk seemed sensible.

A Side-by-Side Comparison

How Ridley and Davis compare to one another

Credit: JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

On a skill-for-skill level, it’s hard to argue that Davis is a superior receiver. He isn’t as polished of a player, nor is his production on par with Ridley’s. However, the game of football isn’t just about pure numbers or skill; there’s also an element of fit. Ridley’s up-and-down 2023 suggests he wasn’t as clean of a fit in Jacksonville’s offense as many anticipated.

Davis doesn’t have to be a better player than Ridley, he just needs to be better for what the Jaguars want. Ridley is a savvy route runner with a strong feel for defenders’ blind spots. But he and Trevor Lawrence never got on the right page. On 136 targets, Ridley reeled in 76 for a career low 55.9% catch rate. Ridley never found a defined role in the offense, something that shouldn’t be an issue with a player like Davis.

Davis is one of the best deep threats in the game. He has the speed to get by defensive backs and the frame to come down with contested catches. He has a career average of 16.7 yards per reception, making him one of the most explosive pass catchers in the league.

Gabe Davis 2023 Stats Games 17 Receptions 45 Receiving Yards 746 Yards Per Reception 16.6 Receiving Touchdowns 7

The downside to this is Davis isn’t meant to be a high-volume pass catcher. He’s coming off of an 81-target season in 2023, which averages out to be just under five a game. His inability to separate makes him a rather unreliable target. In short, the Jaguars appear to have traded one inconsistent wide receiver for another one who is inconsistent in another way.

Though Ridley's catch percentage was a career-low in 2023, it would have been the highest of Davis's career. Some of this has to do with the fact that Davis saw little action in the quick game in Buffalo, but the point remains that he can be difficult to get involved.

Above all else, Davis gives Lawrence a new archetype to work with. The lengthy, vertical receiver has long eluded Jacksonville.

Adding Davis to the mix provides the offense with a new type of weapon. Additionally, Davis’s skill set is one the team can build around. Continuing to refurbish the team’s pass catchers won’t necessarily hurt his production. Still, Davis alone is unlikely to be a sufficient replacement for Ridley.

The First Step

Adding Davis is likely just the beginning of Jacksonville's offseason plans

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Will the addition of Davis be what puts Jacksonville over the top? Probably not. Does he make the receiver room better immediately, though? Yes. Davis is an established player in this league and has a skill set and play style that should allow him and Christian Kirk to coexist.

The Jaguars will be committing a fair chunk of change to Davis, but looking at the current receiver market, there wasn’t much of an alternative. Davis, for around $13 million a year, trumps signing a depth guy for the veteran minimum or trading a first-round pick for a premier receiver.

At 24 years old, it’s worth pondering if Davis is a finished product. He’s a great deep threat, but does he have the ability to evolve into something more? The Bills seemed not to think so, and Jacksonville’s contract suggests it believes the best is yet to come.

Much has yet to be determined this offseason, and the Jaguars’ roster will continue to take shape in the coming weeks and months. Addressing the wide receiver position out of the gate alleviates some of the pressure, but there is still a lot of work to do in Jacksonville.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.