The L.A. Lakers did several right things in free agency. They brought back the key pieces that helped them make it all the way to the 2023 Western Conference Finals in Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell, all while also improving their depth in several areas.

Los Angeles got a backup big in Jaxson Hayes and improved their wing depth with the additions of Cam Reddish and Taurean Prince. Their biggest move of free agency, however, was the massive signing of Gabe Vincent to a three-year, $33 million deal.

Vincent looks to be a key part of the Lakers roster, and while the expectation is that he’ll serve as a backup guard, he could very well steal the starting position from D’Angelo Russell.

Regardless of the role he’ll play, Vincent’s arrival will surely be beneficial to the Purple and Gold. With that said, here are three ways the former Miami Heat star can impact the Lakers in his first season with the team.

3 Gabe Vincent brings much-needed shooting and defense for Lakers

Vincent is a career 33.9 percent shooter from 3-point range, so basing off just that, he might not really provide the shooting upgrade the Lakers want. In the 2022-23 season, he just shot on his average at 33.4 percent, basically making 1.7 triples on 5.1 attempts.

However, during the 2023 playoffs, Vincent proved he can make his shots on the biggest stage of all. During the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, he actually registered a 51.6 percent shooting clip from beyond the arc. His best shooting performance in the series came in Game 3 when he went off with six triples out of nine attempts en route to 29 points.

In the Heat’s lone win in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, which was in Game 2, Vincent went 4-of-6 from deep for 23 points.

That ability to shoot well and perform on the big stage will go a long way for Vincent and the Lakers. The Heat were the best 3-point shooting team in the 2023 playoffs, while the Lakers were 11th. Now, L.A. got the guy that made that possible for Miami.

Defensively, Vincent is your typical hustle guy who brings intensity on the perimeter. He doesn’t anchor the defense, but he makes sure his assignments don’t get any easy shot. In the 2022-23 season, opponents shot just 35.2 percent from deep when being guarded by Vincent.

2 Vincent's NBA Finals experience will be huge

D’Angelo Russell struggled mightily with the Lakers during the 2023 playoffs, particularly in the Western Conference Finals where the Nuggets swept them. In that series, D’Lo averaged just 6.3 points on 32.3 percent shooting while dishing out 3.5 assists and grabbing 2.0 boards.

While Russell proved during the regular season that he can help the Lakers win games, he has yet to show that he can take that to the next level.

Of course if the Lakers want to win a championship, they cannot just assume that Russell will be able to go over that hump.

By having a player like Vincent who has shown he can perform at the highest level, the Purple and Gold have an assurance that they can perform at their best in the playoffs.

Vincent’s experience in the NBA Finals should also be beneficial for L.A. in their attempt to win title no. 2 in the LeBron James era. Most of the guys on the roster have yet to make it to that level, so having another guy who’s been there should provide the team with a locker room leader who knows exactly how to navigate the highs and lows of the moment.

1 He's a better fit alongside LeBron James

At this point of LeBron James’ career, almost every NBA fan knows that the superstar is most effective when the offense runs through him. James is one of the best passers the game has ever seen, and it’s just easier when he dictates the offense.

If he can’t bring the ball to the rim, he can easily find his open teammates after attracting all the defensive attention.

However, playing alongside LeBron has its own drawbacks, especially for traditional point guards who need the ball to be in their hands and make plays as well. That just won’t work with James on the court.

That is why the most effective guard pairing for LeBron is someone who can thrive with or without the ball, and Gabe Vincent is exactly that type of player.

The good thing about Vincent is he played on a Heat team with two players who also had the offense running through them in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, and was able to adapt to such role.

There won’t be much change now that he’s with the Lakers. In fact, it could be way easier for him since we’re talking about LeBron here. Vincent has never played with a guy like James before, one that has so much presence on the court.

Vincent constantly moves on the court, which should make him an incredible off-ball threat alongside LeBron. While he’s not the best shooter on the team, he’s more than capable of finding the best shots—which should be plentiful when James dishes the ball to him.