Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers face a challenging stretch of games heading into 2024, but Gabe Vincent's return from injury could provide a boost to the team.

Vincent's return has the potential to help improve the Lakers' ho-hum offense and bring depth to the backcourt rotation.

Vincent enjoyed a big uptick in his three-point efficacy during the 2023 NBA Playoffs; getting back into that zone would be a boon for Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to tip off what might be the most difficult stretch of their 2023-24 campaign on Tuesday, Dec. 12; beginning with a road bout against Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks that ended in a loss, Darvin Ham's crew will play eight of 11 games away from the friendly confines of Crypto.com Arena to close out the calendar year.

Moreover, they'll have three back-to-back sets, they'll play on both Christmas Day and New Year's Eve, and they'll have games against the Minnesota Timberwolves — who they will play twice — Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Despite their loss to the Mavericks to begin the stretch, the club is still riding high off their championship victory in the inaugural NBA Cup, and the recent, otherworldly play of franchise cornerstones LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Still, there's at least a chance that the vibe in La La Land will be significantly different in just a few weeks' time.

However, as if ordained by the basketball gods themselves, the Association's top draw appears to be on the verge of receiving a helping hand amid the maelstrom.

According to multiple reports, Los Angeles is about to get a boost in the backcourt with the return of second-string sparkplug — and potential starter — Gabe Vincent from injury.

He had been sidelined with a knee injury since Oct. 30

Outside of James' decision to keep on playing and some key re-signings, one could make the argument that the 27-year-old Vincent was the prize of the Lakers' offseason, especially after a playoff run with the Miami Heat that saw him average 12.7 points, 3.5 assists and a steal in just over 30 minutes per game.

However, he hasn't seen any action with his new team since the very first week of the 2023-24 campaign.

According to a Monday report from league insider Shams Charania, though, Vincent has finally reached the home stretch of his comeback road.

"Guard Gabe Vincent is hopeful for a return as soon as Dec. 18 for the Lakers’ home game against the Knicks, according to league sources. Vincent has been limited to just four games this season because of rehabilitation from left knee effusion. He last played on Oct. 30."

As the Lakers enter the gauntlet that will take them into 2024, there's reason to believe that Vincent's addition could play a role in keeping the team near the upper third of the Western Conference standings.

Vincent may help boost Lakers' ho-hum offense

Lakers current backcourt: D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Max Christie

Their recent wins notwithstanding, the Lakers haven't exactly positioned themselves as an offensive powerhouse. On the contrary, they rank just 21st in the NBA in offensive rating as of this writing at 112.1.

Vincent won't transform the offense on his own, but his presence will restore the team's backcourt rotation and overall depth to their proper order. Along the way, he could help improve a couple of areas of shortfall.

Gabe Vincent - 2022-23 Statistics Points Per Game Assists Per Game Three-Point Field Goal % NET Regular Season 9.4 2.5 33.4 -0.7 Playoffs 12.7 3.5 37.8 2.8

Besides their transcendent stars, the Lakers don't actually have many players who can generate their own offense consistently. The Lakers currently rank in the 41st percentile league-wide in isolation. Although he was limited to just 22 such possessions last season, Vincent scored 1.27 points per possession in isolation last season, a mark that placed him in the 94th percentile.

Los Angeles has also continued its recent trade of struggling to adequately space the floor. Through its first 23 games, the team is connecting on only 35.0 percent of its three-point attempts.

And while Vincent has never been known as a lockdown three-point shooter, he did manage to convert 37.8 percent of his attempts during the 2023 postseason while taking 6.1 per game. If he can get back to that level, it changes some things for the club offensively.

Vincent also fits the team's defensive profile like a glove. In his limited action earlier this season, opponents logged a field goal percentage differential of minus-4.4 compared to their norms when he was the closest defender.