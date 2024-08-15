Gabi Garcia, a 6-foot-2 MMA fighter and jiu jitsu specialist, grapples on Saturday one of the best in the sport, Craig Jones, and she wants her intergender match to "shake up the world."

The 6-foot tall Jones and Garcia's match headlines the CJI event at Thomas and Mack Center. It has support from other well-known figures in combat sport like Mackenzie Dern and Ffion Davies, who also compete in a super-fight, and the start of a 16-man tournament.

Garcia and Jones and friends, and have trained together before. And, according to Garcia, though she's never submitted him, she's going to compete as best as she can. She's also determined to perform well in a country, the US, which, she says, has not treated her well. "I've always dealt with hate," she told MMA Fighting, adding that, this time, it's different. People want her to win.

Garcia Wants to Shake Up The World

'He’s revolutionizing the game with this idea,' she said

The intergender grappling concept could be a game-changer, Garcia said. "It's good marketing."

"It’s more than fighting a man. The American audience has never really liked me. I’ve always dealt with hate. And for the first time in my career, I feel 99 percent of the people are on my side. This is entertainment. If my mom, my grandmother, my aunt sits down to watch a jiu-jitsu tournament, they won’t understand the rules. But if you put Gabi against a man, people want to watch that."

Garcia said she's trained alongside Jones "a few times" and stressed that even though he's male, he's never submitted her. Garcia said: "Reality is; men are stronger." However, she added: "I’ve told him already: 'Craig, I have no responsibilities here. I’m going there to beat you and shock the world'."

If she did score the upset, Garcia doubts it will be by submission "because he's really good."

"But don’t expect me to go easy on him,” Garcia said.

She'll get her win, instead, by applying techniques passed down to her from her master. It is a different way of grappling when compared to the way the sport is practiced in America, she said.

"Jiu-jitsu was made for us to dominate the opponent. That’s why we pass the guard, we sweep, we get to side control and mount. There’s nothing an opponent can do with me on the mount, he’s completely dominated. I’ll go like a snake, slowly move to get the position and not let him escape. It’s hard to catch him, but I’ll give him a hard time. He’s saying he’ll secure the submission and let me go. That won’t happen, honey. I’ll smash you. I’ll try my best, and we’ll fight for real."

Craig Jones, 33, is arguably the best in all jiu jitsu. His tournament has $3 million in funding, and two $1 million checks for each bracket's winner. It takes place August 16 and August 17 and is in direct competition with the big-name ADCC World Championship, which also takes place in Las Vegas.