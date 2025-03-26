A freak athlete who the greatest MMA fighter of all time, Jon Jones, has tipped for UFC greatness for a while, has his eyes on a move to MMA's premiere promotion, and it could come sooner rather than later after he suffered a significant defeat in this past weekend's NCAA finals.

Gable Steveson, who won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in freestyle wrestling, recently returned to college wrestling after failed attempts at professional wrestling and American football, and despite the 24-year-old putting in a near-perfect display all throughout the season, he was defeated in shocking fashion in the finals against Wyatt Hendrickson, which is an upset which many people are calling the best and most shocking moment in NCAA history given Steveson's incredible pedigree.

In a newly released interview with Pat McAfee, it seems Steveson is ready to leave his wrestling days behind him and has insinuated that he is looking to start his MMA career and wants a face-to-face meeting with UFC president Dana White.

Gable Steveson Targeting MMA Move After Shock NCAA Defeat

The 24-year-old has been tipped for MMA greatness by Jon Jones

After being on the wrong end of one of the biggest upsets in NCAA history this past weekend, it seems that Gable Steveson is looking to leave his wrestling days behind him in pursuit of starting his MMA career. The Olympic gold medalist, Steveson, started training with the greatest MMA fighter of all time, Jon Jones, last year, and he was given glowing reviews by 'Bones' in the media. In a newly released interview with Pat Mcafee, the 24-year-old revealed that he has been boxing and doing jiu-jitsu classes to keep himself prepared.

“What’s next for me is I’ve been boxing, I’ve been putting on the gloves, doing jiu-jitsu classes, trying to get ready for an MMA career."

While also making it clear that another attempt at the NFL is also possible, Steveson seemed pumped up and excited when speaking about the possibility of a move to MMA and in the process, credited Jones for leading him in the right direction and revealed he would like a meeting with Dana White.

"He’s pretty damn good (Jon Jones). So I appreciate his efforts trying to lead me in the right direction and taking back and kinda giving me the direction I need.” “I’ve not spoken to Dana (White) personally. That’s one meeting that I would love to have face-to-face. I’ve been waiting a long time to see him. I know after the 2021 Olympics, he reached out to me and wanted me to come see him in Vegas and everything else. So that’s one meeting that I would love to have."

Gable Steveson Could Dominate The UFC Heavyweight Division For Years to Come

With the UFC heavyweight division lacking depth and talent, Steveson could make an immediate impact

Mandi Wright-USA TODAY Sports

It may seem premature to some to consider Gable Steveson a potential future UFC heavyweight champion when he hasn't even had an amateur or professional fight yet, however, his world-class wrestling background combined with being mentored by the best and most accomplished fighter ever could produce legendary things.

Steveson is still just 24 years old, which is extremely young, particularly compared to other top heavyweights in the UFC, and with his build, standing 6'1 and weighing 265lbs, he would be an almost perfect build to slot right into the UFC heavyweight division, especially if he is getting his hands and jiu-jitsu skills up to speed.