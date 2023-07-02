Arsenal have taken a look at Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga in the summer transfer window, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners will be desperate for reinforcements to avoid falling short of the Premier League title again.

Arsenal transfer news - Gabri Veiga

It's difficult to claim that Arsenal should have won the Premier League last season, considering the competition they were up against in Manchester City, but they did have one hand on the title with a few months left.

Ultimately, they fell short, so Mikel Arteta will be in the market for new signings to add to their squad depth.

One player who has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium is Celta Vigo youngster Veiga.

As per the MailOnline, Veiga could cost any interested party in the region of £35m.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Arsenal are keen on signing the youngster, who dreams of a move to the north London club.

If available for around £35m, Veiga is likely to attract interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, so it could be difficult for the Gunners to win the race to secure his signature.

Veiga's coach from last season, Carlos Carvalhal, was full of praise for the 21-year-old.

He said: “In my career I’ve only seen one or two players who have the characteristics of Veiga. He is a very complete player. He has a different profile to all the other midfielders in Spain, who are usually about touch and possession. Gabri breaks games open.”

What has Jacobs said about Veiga?

Jacobs has suggested that Arsenal have taken a look at Veiga in the past, along with Liverpool.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Don't rule out Liverpool and Arsenal have looked in the past, it's just the fact that those two clubs are not as active at this point. Although, they're well across the situation and the terms of the deal."

Would Veiga be a good signing for Arsenal?

Unfortunately for Veiga, we could see a similar situation to Fabio Vieira from last season, if he was to move to Arsenal.

Vieira, who was 22 years old at the start of the campaign, started just three Premier League games, playing 514 minutes, as per FBref.

Due to the impressive performances of Martin Odegaard, Arsenal's more advanced midfielder, it's going to be difficult for a young player to displace him.

Veiga certainly has a bright future, but his game time could be limited at the Emirates.