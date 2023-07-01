Chelsea may look to sign Gabri Veiga as a replacement for Mason Mount at Stamford Bridge, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mount looks to be on his way out the door, alongside a host of other players at Chelsea.

Chelsea transfer news - Gabri Veiga

Chelsea academy graduate Mount is edging closer to a move to Manchester United, as reported by multiple outlets, including Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The England international featured in 24 games last season, so they will undoubtedly have to replace him.

N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic have already left the club, so there's a lack of midfielders already at Chelsea heading into next season.

Now, according to the MailOnline, Chelsea are considering making a move for Celta Vigo midfielder Veiga, who is valued at around £35m.

The report adds that the west London club have opened talks to sign Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Moises Caicedo, so it's clear to see that a midfield signing could be a priority this summer.

Veiga was recently quizzed on his future at Celta Vigo, admitting it's not something he's currently thinking about.

He said: “I don’t think about my future. I want to live in the present and be with the National Team. What I want is to be at the Euros, because there is still the final list (to be decided), and then to win the tournament.”

What has Jacobs said about Veiga and Chelsea?

Jacobs has suggested that Veiga could be eyed by Chelsea as a replacement for Mount in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "At this stage, I think for Veiga, Chelsea are there, and if Mason Mount does go to Manchester United, they may choose to go in that direction. Manchester City could be there as well."

Would Veiga be a good replacement for Mount?

Comparing the two players using FBref's statistics tool, it's clear to see that Veiga enjoyed a better season than Mount.

The Spanish midfielder scored 11 goals compared to Mount's three, whilst also providing four assists compared to Mount's two.

Veiga also managed more passes into the final third and progressive passes, whilst also completing more take-ons and progressive carries.

Although it's difficult to judge Mount on last campaign, as it was a difficult one for the midfielder, Veiga is only 21 years old and still has time to grow, so if Mount wants to leave, it could be an ideal, long-term replacement.