Liverpool target Gabri Veiga is 'worth the hype', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After a difficult season, failing to qualify for the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp will need to bring in reinforcements.

Liverpool transfer news - Gabri Veiga

Veiga has been heavily linked with a move away from Celta Vigo during the summer transfer window.

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal and Manchester United are both interested in the youngster, who has a release clause of around £34m.

The two aforementioned clubs aren't the only Premier League sides to be looking at Veiga, with the Liverpool Echo reporting that the Reds are considering a move for the 21-year-old.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti branded Veiga an 'excellent' player when asked about the young midfielder.

Celta Vigo president Carlos Mourino recently admitted that it's unlikely that the Spanish club will be able to keep hold of Veiga during the summer transfer window.

He said: "We don't want to sell under any circumstances but they are going to buy [Veiga] from us. We know some of the offers, we wouldn't be able to pay him what other teams do."

A move away from La Liga now seems likely, and Jones believes that joining the Premier League is where he wants to be playing his football next season.

What has Jones said about Veiga?

Jones has suggested that Veiga is worth all the hype currently surrounding him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, it's hard. I've not heard anything too specific around Veiga and Liverpool. There's definitely a feeling that if he does get a transfer this summer then the Premier League is where he could look to land.

"It would be brilliant - he is a player who is genuinely worth all the hype."

Would Veiga be a smart signing for Liverpool?

As per Transfermarkt, Veiga has spent the majority of his short career playing in an attacking or central midfield role, meaning he could be ideal to slot into Klopp's three-man setup in the middle of the park.

Veiga averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.96 in La Liga during the 2022/2023 season, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists.

Considering he's already producing good numbers at the age of 21, there's no doubt he could be a strong signing for the Merseyside club.

Not only will he be a player for the long-term future, he could easily make an immediate impact.