Highlights Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that Virgil van Dijk is better than Nemanja Vidic, stating that "Van Dijk is better than Vidic. 100%".

Agbonlahor was debating who would get into his all-time Premier League XI, and would have Vidic behind Van Dijk and three other elite centre-backs.

John Terry and Rio Ferdinand are seen by Agbonlahor as the two best Premier League centre-backs ever.

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has caused a stir after debating who would be in his all-time Premier League combined XI. He took particular issue with the idea that former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic would be anywhere near the team, going on to name four Premier League greats who he believed were better than the Serbian defender.

Nobody would question Vidic's status as one of the better centre-backs in English top-flight history, however. His trophy haul with United is especially impressive, having won five league titles with the Red Devils between 2006 and 2014.

The now-42-year-old was a no-nonsense defender who was as aggressive as they came, as Mario Balotelli found out all too well. Sir Alex Ferguson described his former player as, "determined, tough, and committed" when asked by Rio Ferdinand what he made of Jamie Carragher's comments that Virgil van Dijk was far better than him.

Agbonlahor rates Van Dijk more than Vidic

However, one man who definitely sides with Carragher in that debate is Agbonlahor. Speaking to talkSPORT, the footballer-turned-radio host made his opinions about Vidic very clear, stating that he isn't as good as Van Dijk.

"Van Dijk is better than Vidic. 100%. Vidic wasn’t all that!"

You would be hard-pressed to find many Liverpool fans who disagreed with that assessment, especially considering the Dutchman's status in the game over the last few years. Widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world, Van Dijk has had a transformative effect on the Reds, taking them back to the summit of English and European football over the course of 233 games.

Many were concerned after a poor 2022/23 season which saw Liverpool miss out on Champions League football that the 32-year-old was beginning to decline. However, he has had something of a resurgence this term, and recently described how he was feeling important to the team again.

"I just feel very good and I want to keep going. For me, what is the most important thing is how I feel, what my team-mates feel about me and especially the manager. All the noise from the outside, whether it is very good or very bad, you can't do anything with it. "I want to keep improving and I definitely feel I did (this season). Last year saw ups and downs, good games and less good games. I'm held to a very high standard and I still am and that's what I've created and I enjoy that. If that's not the case then something's not right, but I feel like I am in good moment physically and mentally and I feel like I am important."

However, the Liverpool skipper wasn't the only centre-back that Agbonlahor picked out as someone who was better than Vidic. The pundit then naming three other players who were better than the United great, with all of them Premier League icons.

1 John Terry

Chelsea's 'captain, leader, legend' is never far away from debates around the greatest Premier League centre-back of all-time. Loved by the Stamford Bridge faithful, John Terry spent 20 years in west London as an academy boy and senior player, playing a vital role in the Blues' most successful period.

A first Champions League and five Premier League titles do a lot of the talking, but Terry's performances barely ever dropped during his 717 games for Chelsea. Along with Ricardo Carvalho, he formed a partnership which conceded just 15 goals in a single season, a record to this day. Remarkable.

2 Rio Ferdinand

While stints at West Ham and Leeds United threw Rio Ferdinand into the spotlight, it was his time at Man United which made him a star. A six-time Premier League champion under Sir Alex Ferguson, the 45-year-old was a leader at the back for 12 years, forming one of the best centre-back partnerships ever when he teamed up with Vidic. That, arguably, is what has fans so aggrieved with Agbonlahor's take.

Also capped 81 times for England, Ferdinand holds legendary status within the game. Named the league's greatest centre-back by Van Dijk, there are very few people who would have the Hall of Famer outside of their top threes.

3 Vincent Kompany

"John Terry and Rio Ferdinand were the best two. Then you're talking Van Dijk and Kompany for me before Vidic."

He might be having a tough time at Burnley presently, but boy what a player Vincent Kompany was for City. Arriving in 2008 from Hamburger SV, the Belgian wasted little time in becoming one of the best defenders the league has seen.

Over the next 11 years at the Etihad, he would captain the side and lead them to Premier League glory on four occasions, playing a vital role in nearly all of those triumphs. Crowned the best out of himself, Ferdinand, and Terry by rising Arsenal star, William Saliba, he helped build what City are today under Pep Guardiola before returning to Belgium. Some might dispute the idea he was better than Vidic, but not Agbonlahor. You can check out what Gabby had to say below.

Video: Agbonlahor rates Vidic lower than four other Premier League greats