Mikel Arteta just can't seem to catch a break at the moment, and an injury expert has now provided a verdict on how long Arsenal could be without Gabriel after his latest setback during the Gunners' 2-1 Premier League victory over Fulham on Tuesday night. The star defender, among the best in the world right now, was forced off after just 16 minutes because of what appeared to be a hamstring issue.

Arsenal's treatment room is currently facing a revolving door situation. Just as Bukayo Saka was named in the squad for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury on December 21, scoring a goal after coming off the bench, it appears Gabriel could now be facing a long period of time on the sidelines. It would see him join the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz on the injury list.

This comes at a crucial stage of the season for Arteta's side who - after briefly shortening the gap between themselves and league leaders Liverpool before the Reds take on Everton on Wednesday night - to nine points, now have their eyes set on a Champions League quarter-final encounter with holders Real Madrid next week.

Injury Expert Casts Verdict on Gabriel Injury

Scans will be needed on a potential hamstring injury

A review of Gabriel's injury, conducted by X account @physioscout, has predicted that Gabriel could be out for anywhere between a few days to six weeks. The Brazil international seemed to have picked up the injury while sprinting back during a transitional defensive situation.

"Hamstring injuries vary in terms of recovery time, and he'll need scans to assess the severity of the injury," the injury expert said (see full analysis below), before adding:

"Typically, sprinting mechanisms tend to end up as hamstring strains, as opposed to hamstring tightness. Potential Recovery Times: If tightness: Less than a week; If grade 1: 2-4 weeks; If grade 2: 4-6 weeks."

If the analysis is accurate, the worst-case scenario for Gabriel would see him return to first-team action on May 13. As it stands, this would leave William Saliba without his preferred defensive partner for both legs of Arsenal's Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid, as well as their potentially title-deciding clash with