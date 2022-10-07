Key Takeaways Gabriel Batistuta's right foot left a remarkable mark in Europe, netting him 203 goals for Fiorentina.

His iconic indirect free-kick against AC Milan lives long in the memory. He explained what went through his mind.

Batistuta is a football legend, excelling in Italian football in the 90s and internationally for Argentina.

Gabriel Batistuta's right foot and the football pitch were truly a divine pairing. In the 1990s and early 2000s, the Argentine striker and his lethal weapon left their mark across Europe, creating flashes of magic that will forever be etched in football history. During his illustrious spell with Fiorentina, goals flowed effortlessly from the man fittingly dubbed 'Batigol,' as he terrorised defences with a grace and power few could ever dream of coming close to matching.

Batistuta made the move to the renowned Italian club from Boca Juniors in 1991 and quickly established himself as a legend among the La Viola supporters. The unstoppable striker netted 203 goals in 331 appearances for Fiorentina, earning the prestigious Capocannoniere award (the Serie A equivalent of the Golden Boot) during the 1994/95 season.

A number of Batistuta's goal in purple were absolute corkers as well, although there's one that stands head and shoulders above the rest - in most well-respected opinions, anyway. Of course, this is referring to his iconic, net-destroying indirect free-kick against eventual league winners AC Milan during the 1998/99 campaign.

Related 10 Greatest Attackers of the 1990s [Ranked] In a decade of change, attackers held steady in their pursuit of maintaining their status quo of being the muse of entertainment in the 90s.

Batistuta's Terror-Inducing Indirect Free-Kick

The AC Milan wall wanted the ground to swallow them up

The display of sheer power from his legendary right peg was remarkable; had the net not been there, the ball would likely still be travelling. When it comes to goals scored from an indirect free-kick situation, few can rival Batistuta's rocket, which whistled over the heads of several iconic figures lined up in the Milan wall.

Batistuta, a striker who lived by the old adage, ‘If you don’t buy a ticket you can’t win the raffle', had already notched two goals against Jens Lehmann on the day, with his second having been scored from an unfathomable angle. So, with this in mind, his hat-trick sealer had to be pure magic to steal the headlines of a performance that was already enchanting - and it proved to be just that. Watch the iconic goal below:

What Went Through Batistuta's Mind

He admitted to aiming the ball at the Milan defenders' heads

The great man himself has since shared his thoughts leading up to that moment as he prepared to shoot from the edge of the six-yard box. In a captivating video clip shared on social media, Batistuta explained that he could see the fear in the eyes of the opposing players and chose to aim for their heads, knowing they would not jump to block the close-range shot. It was fortunate for them that none of them did. Watch the clip below:

Gabriel kicked the ball with significant force, arguably nearly too forceful. Had Ibrahim Ba - who, as Batistuta correctly noted, had only recently joined Milan - managed to block the strike with his head, it is likely that the Frenchman would have been rendered unconscious, thus derailing his life in the so-called 'City of Great Minds'.

The 1998/99 season marked Batistuta's eighth and final year with Fiorentina. He transitioned from Florence to Rome in the summer of 1999 and subsequently won the Serie A title with AS Roma in the 2000/01 season. Although he spent only three years with the capital club, 'Batigol' was inducted into Roma's Hall of Fame in 2015. In a sport of rise and ruin, the Argentine still stands as a true footballing legend.

Gabriel Batistuta's 90s Flourish

In the 90s, Italian football ruled the world. During the decade which brought Channel 4's Football Italia to English television screens, Serie A clubs owned 13 European trophies, six world-record transfers and six Ballon d'Or winners, and it was Gabriel Batistuta who was the league's biggest foreign star of its heyday.

A Fiorentina legend, 'Angel Gabriel' (yet another unique nickname bestowed upon him) racked up 203 goals for La Viola between 1991 and 2000, finishing as leading scorer in the Italian top flight with 26 goals in 1994/95. Just as phenomenal for his country, he struck 56 times in 78 international caps, propelling Argentina to victory at the Copa America in 1991 and 1993, and scoring six goals at the 1998 World Cup, in which he missed out on the Golden Boot to Davor Suker.

Related 20 Greatest Strikers in Football History (Ranked) Thierry Henry, Pele and Ronaldo all feature on this list of the greatest number nines of all-time.

What all this shows is that Batistuta was a textbook finisher long before he netted that missile beyond a frightened Milan wall. He goes down among the very greatest the beautiful game has been lucky enough to witness, and that moment of sheer brilliance is just one of many that embed him deep within the seams of football.