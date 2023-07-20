Gabriel Jesus netted an outrageous goal, while Kai Havertz was also on the scoresheet, as Arsenal set a new record with a 5-0 victory over MLS All-Stars on Wednesday night.

Mikel Arteta’s side, who went close to winning last season’s Premier League title, sealed an emphatic win at the Audi Field in Washington against a team managed on the night by Wayne Rooney.

The MLS All-Stars team featured the likes of former Premier League striker Christian Benteke and ex-Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig.

But Arsenal were far too strong for their opponents and took the lead in the fifth minute thanks to a moment of magic from the aforementioned Jesus.

The Brazilian received the ball from Bukayo Saka just outside the box and produced the most exquisite chip into the far corner of the net past former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki.

The co-commentator on Apple TV described Jesus’ finish as “absolutely disgusting” and you’ll see why when you watch the footage. It was an absolute beauty.

Video: Gabriel Jesus’ goal vs MLS All-Stars

Watch Jesus’ goal here:

Different class from Jesus. The celebration wasn’t bad, either.

Arsenal doubled their lead midway through the half through Leandro Trossard before Jorginho scored one of his trademark penalties shortly after half-time.

Gabriel Martinelli made it 4-0 in the 84th minute before Havertz, who replaced Saka at the start of the second half, added gloss to the scoreline with a fifth goal late on.

The Germany international, who completed a £65 million transfer from Chelsea last month, responded in style after footage of his performance during this week’s MLS All-Star Skills Challenge was heavily mocked on social media.

Video: Kai Havertz goal vs MLS All-Stars

Watch Havertz’s goal here:

That’s more like it from the 24-year-old playmaker.

Arsenal set new record

Per B/R Football, Arsenal’s 5-0 victory is the biggest win by a guest team in an MLS All-Star game.

What did Mikel Arteta say after the match?

Speaking after the match, Arteta told reporters, per the club’s official website: “It was a great occasion and a great atmosphere. It was great to see so many Arsenal supporters filling the stadium.

“We had some great moments in the game and some moments, especially in the first-half that weren’t that great, but we’re still very early in pre-season and it was great to see some debuts with Jurrien [Timber] , Auston [Trusty] and Declan [Rice] obviously, and I was really pleased in the end with the result.”

Rice came on for the final 25 minutes of the match, replacing Jorginho. The £105 million England midfielder will be hoping to make his first start for the Gunners during Arsenal’s third pre-season friendly against Manchester United this weekend.

Which other teams do Arsenal face in pre-season?

After taking on United, Arsenal will also play Barcelona (July 26) and AS Monaco (August 2) before facing Manchester City on the Community Shield on August 6.

Arteta’s side then get their 2023-24 Premier League campaign underway with a home game against Nottingham Forest on August 12.