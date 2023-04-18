Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus 'kept going to ground' against West Ham United at the weekend, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has been a revelation since making the move to north London, despite spending a large amount of time on the treatment table.

Arsenal news - Gabriel Jesus

Jesus signed for Arsenal from fellow Premier League title-chasers Manchester City for a fee of £45m, as per BBC.

After an impressive start to life at the Gunners, Jesus unfortunately suffered an injury at the World Cup, which kept him out for 15 games, according to Transfermarkt.

With Mikel Arteta's side ahead of Man City in the Premier League title race, Pep Guardiola could be living to regret allowing Jesus to join Arsenal.

Although City still have a good chance of retaining the trophy, they've helped significantly strengthen the Gunners, especially when you consider Oleksandr Zinchenko also made the same move.

Jesus scored in Arsenal's 2-2 draw with West Ham at the weekend, but journalist Taylor wasn't happy with his antics during the game.

What has Taylor said about Jesus?

Taylor has suggested that Jesus 'kept going to ground' during the game when he should have shown a bit more character.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I thought Jesus played well, but I didn't like that he kept going to ground when there was barely anything in it. I feel like that was a time where Arsenal needed their big players to stick their chest out and show a bit of character.

"They're a better team than West Ham. I don't want to say they bottled it, because I don't think they did bottle it. I think they just froze in the key moments of the game.

"I think Thomas Partey's flick was obviously stupid to be honest. Unfortunately, it is these kind of situations in the past few weeks where Arsenal have let individual moments and mistakes get in the way of a good result."

How has Jesus performed this season?

The former Man City forward has scored nine goals whilst providing five assists in just 17 Premier League starts, as per FBref.

With a Sofascore rating of 7.12, Jesus ranks seventh in Arteta's squad.

Jesus offers a lot outside of just scoring and creating goals too, making 1.2 tackles, winning 7.3 total duels, and 1.7 aerial duels per game.

Overall, the Sao Paulo-born striker has played a pivotal role in helping Arsenal compete at the top of the table.