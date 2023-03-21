Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is ‘going to be vital’ for Mikel Arteta’s side as they look to claim the Premier League title, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has quickly established himself as one of the Gunners’ top players since arriving from Manchester City in the summer.

Arsenal news – Gabriel Jesus

Jesus completed a £45 million switch from City back in July, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract worth £120,000-per-week at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazil international then made an instant impact in north London, registering five goals and six assists in his opening 14 top-flight appearances.

However, a serious knee injury picked up at the World Cup sidelined Jesus for several months, leaving Eddie Nketiah as the only available striker on Arsenal’s books.

Defeats to Everton and City threatened to curtail the capital club’s title charge during Jesus’ enforced absence, but they have been able to bounce back in impressive fashion since.

The South American has featured from the bench in Arsenal’s last two Premier League games, and he even started against Sporting CP in the Europa League, meaning he should be back to full fitness after the international break.

What has O’Rourke said about Jesus?

When asked how important Jesus’ return to the pitch could be, O’Rourke stated that it’s his ‘experience’ as well as his goals that could prove to be pivotal for Arsenal.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “It's not just his goals and what he brings to the team, I think his experience is going to be vital for Arsenal in this run-in.

“He's been there and done it with Manchester City, he knows what it takes to win a Premier League title as well. So, I think that's going to be vital for Arsenal in the run-in and having him back can only be good news for Mikel Arteta’s side.”

Who do Arsenal play next?

Arsenal face a hectic April fixture schedule that could determine the outcome of their season, and they take on relegation-threatened Leeds United at the start of the month.

They then take on Liverpool, West Ham United, Southampton, Manchester City, and Chelsea, and all eyes will be on the clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Jesus has four Premier League titles to his name from his time working under Pep Guardiola, but he’ll now be looking to use all the knowledge he has gathered throughout his career against his former employers.

It’s set to be an intriguing end to what’s been a compelling season, and Arteta will be hoping his Brazilian striker can lead Arsenal to glory.